Tensions were high on the ice Thursday night in the boys hockey matchup between the North Huskies and the River Falls Wildcats, resulting in a Husky win of 2-1.
With a combined 22 minutes in the penalty boxes, the teams both played some aggressive hockey, including a scrap with 2.2 seconds left in the game that had Hobbs on the edge of their seats, and ultimately ended up with a Husky and a Wildcat in the penalty box for the final seconds.
The first period was action-packed with strong puck control from the Huskies’ offense. This, coupled with the Wildcats’ strong defense led to a swath of action in front of the Wildcat goal.
“The biggest thing is just trying to push the pace out there,” North Head Coach Ryan Parker said. “So, we’re looking to dictate that early on.”
Goal one for the Huskies was ushered in by senior forward Brayton Thillman.
The Wildcats were not able to return that goal in the first period, which ended 1-0 in favor of the Huskies.
With a Wildcat in the penalty box, the Huskies were able to capitalize on the power play and score their second goal of the night.
The Wildcats’ offense picked up steam in the second period, scoring in the tenth minute to shorten North’s lead.
While there were no goals scored in the final period of the game, neither team let up on the intensity, but rather dialed it up, taking shot after shot, making the goalies work for their keep.
“We had multiple opportunities for goals,” Parker said. “We’re just off a little bit right now on the goal-scoring piece of it, but, you know, we’ve just got to keep working hard to get back on track.”
The Wildcats played the last minutes of the match with an empty goal, putting the pressure on goalie Tristan Bock. With a lot of shooting on the empty net, which ended up just being icing the puck and one shot hitting the pipe, the Huskies were successful in keeping their 2-1 lead until the end.
They are now 7-6-0 for this season. River Falls is now 2-7-0.
The Huskies are slated to host the University School of Milwaukee 7 p.m. Friday at Hobbs Ice Center.