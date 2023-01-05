Huskies on Ice

Ryan Parker, Eau Claire North Huskies head coach, watches the action during a matchup against New Richmond on Dec. 1, 2022.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

Tensions were high on the ice Thursday night in the boys hockey matchup between the North Huskies and the River Falls Wildcats, resulting in a Husky win of 2-1.

With a combined 22 minutes in the penalty boxes, the teams both played some aggressive hockey, including a scrap with 2.2 seconds left in the game that had Hobbs on the edge of their seats, and ultimately ended up with a Husky and a Wildcat in the penalty box for the final seconds.