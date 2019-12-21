Eau Claire North hung with the state’s fifth-ranked team for almost three full periods, but when you take too many penalties, eventually you’re going to get burned.
It’s a lesson the Huskies learned the hard way Saturday afternoon when an ill-advised slashing penalty late in the third period led to the game winning goal for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha who escaped with a 3-2 victory at Hobbs Arena.
“With high school kids it’s about controlling that emotion,” Rockets coach Jeff Lindemann said. “There are a lot of big hits going on back and forth and sometimes when you get one and you get hit, your frustration wins out and you take the unneeded penalty.”
With just over a minute to go in the game, John Kriz beat North’s Colten Pace by slipping a rebound through his five-hole to give the Rockets a lead. Moments later the Huskies pulled their goalie in desperation, but North couldn’t find the equalizer.
“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot by taking a few too many penalties and it showed,” North coach Ryan Parker said. “They had three power-play goals and we definitely need to play a team like that five on five for the majority.”
The Rockets controlled the puck for most of the game and appeared to have the Huskies on their heels despite the even score. The first period seemed the most lopsided of the three, but neither team was able to break through with a goal.
“They do a nice job of keeping you to the outside in the easy ice and make you work hard to get into the house,” Lindemann said. “With a good goaltender and big guys taking care of business out in front, it’s tough to score.”
Both teams broke through in the second period. First the Rockets found the back of the net beating a screened Pace on a shot from the point. That lead was short lived as the Huskies responded just 50 seconds later with a goal from Caden Sutter to even things up.
The teams exchanged goals again late in the period with the Rockets scoring another go-ahead goal before Johan Akervik took a shot from the point that Jack Klein tipped in to tie up the game.
Despite the loss, Parker seemed content with his team’s performance.
“It allowed our guys to understand they can compete with anyone in the state,” he said. “It allows them to see that if we can just tighten up a few things here and there then we can compete every single night with an opportunity to win.”
The game was the end of an Eau Claire roadtrip for Lindemann’s squad who played a pair of one-goal games against North and Memorial.
“I thought Eau Claire North played really hard, they’ve got a lot of grit over there on the North side of town,” he said. “These guys like to hit, they like to play a little more physical than we’re used to on the other side of the state, but we weathered the storm and got the goal at the end.”
The Huskies will have a break until Christmas then hit the road for the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine, Minn. on Thursday.
“We don’t have any history with those teams over there, so we need to execute our game plan and see what we’re going to come across,” Parker said. “That’s what’s always kind of fun about that.”
Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 3, Eau Claire North 2
NHM 0 2 1 — 3
North 0 2 0 — 2
Second period: 1, NHM, Alex Freund, (Gabriel Randel), pp, 2:54; 2, North, Caden Sutter, (Joey Koller, Tommy Wardas), 3:15; 3, NHM, Luke Elkin, (Drew Sutton), pp, 11:58; 4, North, Jack Klein, (Johan Akervik), 16:34. Third period: John Kriz, (Sutton), pp, 15:14.
Shots on goal: NHM 45, North 23. Penalties: NHM 2 for 4 minutes; North 6 for 15 minutes. Goalies: NHM: Jake Mork (23 shots, 21 saves); North: Colten Pace (45 shots, 42 saves). Records: NHM 6-1-0; North 4-5-1.