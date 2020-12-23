The first couple of games were a feeling-out period for the Altoona boys basketball team.
With summer training significantly reduced and last year's star Keshawn Harris out with injury, the Rails needed some time to adjust early in the year.
It took a little bit of time, but Altoona figured things out. And the defending Western Cloverbelt Conference champion hasn't looked back. The Rails are off to a 7-1 start to the season and are ranked ninth in Division 3 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
"There were a lot of question marks coming in," Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. "With all the COVID restrictions, we didn't have a lot of summer workouts, so starting this year the first couple of games for us were what you would normally do in the summer. We were behind from a normal season and were trying to plug in pieces and figure out which guys go where. Now we're starting to be able to put them in places where they can succeed."
Altoona has found an effective balance, with contributions coming from up and down its roster. The results, seven wins in eight tries, can't be argued.
Brayden Turk and Evan Moss, both seniors, have shined as expected after averaging 14.2 and 11.7 points per game, respectively, last year. But new faces have stepped up to help replace the productivity of Harris, who was the conference player of the year last winter but is recovering from a torn ACL.
Evan Peterson, a 6-foot-1 junior, averaged 1.4 points per game last year. Now he's thriving in a larger role, serving as one of the team's primary scorers. Likewise, Blend Sabani, Reece Bergh and Marsten Salsbury-Parks have all taken big steps forward.
"When you lose a piece like Keshawn, the next guy's got to step up. That's what we've done so far," Henrichs said. "The guys have filled in tremendously. Sharing the basketball is one of our biggest things and when you have that many guys that can do things on the court, it makes you tough to defend."
Altoona used a similar method to win a conference title last winter. The Rails were 17-7 last season, and only lost once in league play.
You don't need to look much further than the last couple of games to see its effectiveness. In a 63-50 win over Arcadia on Monday, Peterson led the way with 20 points. Three days prior against Regis, Peterson and Turk shared the team high with 21 apiece. And last week against Cadott, Sabani's 20 points topped the team's chart.
"The balance on our team is great, and it makes it tough for the opposing team to figure out who to guard," Henrich said. "That's the nice thing for us, is each night somebody new can step up and score 20. That's just part of us making sure we move the basketball and one guy doesn't try to bog us down. If you're open, you've got to step up and make the shot."
Henrichs said it all starts with leadership, and there's no shortage of that in the locker room.
"The senior class has a great amount of leadership," Henrichs said. "We talked about that at the beginning, trying to pick up where we left off. They've bought into everything that we want to do as a program, and our two captains — Evan Moss and Brayden Turk — are kind of leading the way with that. I can't say enough about the seniors and what they've done for us. They're everything a coach would want to have from a group of kids."