The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team reached heights it hadn't hit in decades this winter. It took the perfect blend of talent and work ethic to get there.
The Old Abes reached the Division 1 sectional finals for the first time since 2003 and brought home the program's first Big Rivers Conference title since 2016 this season. Memorial finished 22-5, falling one victory short of a trip to the state tournament.
Talent was plentiful — several members of this year's senior class will go on to play college basketball — but they had the drive to match it too.
"This journey kind of started five years ago with these guys as eighth graders," coach Chad Brieske said. "Each summer added a little bit to it. They knew they couldn't show up in November and compete for a state title. These guys really bought into the summer programming. ... There were a lot of hands on these kids that allowed them to be successful, but ultimately they had to buy into it and work their tails off."
Memorial went 13-1 in the Big Rivers to clinch the league crown. Of their five losses this season, three came against state-ranked teams. Another came at the hands of Caledonia, which took third place at Minnesota's Class AA state tournament.
The Old Abes won three playoff games before falling to eventual state champion Neenah in the sectional finals. They didn't quite make it Madison, but they still made a groundbreaking run.
"We set our goals high," Brieske said. "We wanted to get to state and challenge for a gold ball. We knew it was achievable, but since it was that high, we knew even if we fell a little bit short we would short we would experience success."
Three all-state players led Memorial in Will Boser, Mekhi Shaw and LJ Wells. They averaged 14.5, 12.2 and 15.8 points per game, respectively. All three are seniors.
Shaw missed his junior season with an injury, but his return provided a massive boost this winter.
"Mekhi is one of the toughest players I've ever coached," Brieske said. "It was tough for him last year to have the ACL injury, but the team embraced him. When he came back, he embraced the team and kind of infused his toughness and never-quit attitude into this team."
Shaw and Boser, this season's All-Northwest player of the year, helped steer the ship as Memorial waited for another boost. Wells missed a little under half of the season to begin the year for the Old Abes, but his return provided another spark. He went on to lead the team in scoring and rebounding.
"We knew that we were a good team without him, but we could be a great team with him," Brieske said. "Once he got back, I think you could see how this team came together and went from really good to an elite level with him. He's an elite level athlete."
One of their fellow seniors, Tyler McBride, didn't always jump off the page in box scores. But his impact was made apparent in the wins and losses column. The Old Abes suffered their only conference defeat of the year in a game that he didn't play in.
"He is our glue guy," Brieske said. "Tyler does all the hard work, all the things that don't show up in the stat column. He was underrated offensively because he didn't get a chance to play a lot of offense. He knew the other three seniors were going to take a lot of the shots. But Tyler always guarded the other team's best player, big or small. He's a tough kid."
Memorial will graduate several seniors, with Andrew Moseler and Tyson Allen also moving on after this year.
The cupboard won't be bare heading into next season though. Junior Mason Stoik and freshman Cooper Jesperson finished fourth and fifth on the team in scoring, respectively. The Old Abes could see role players like Connor Welsch, Peter Albert, Avery Schroeder and Parker Etzel take a step forward too, among others.
"Certainly the production on the floor is going to be tough to replace," Brieske said. "But I always think you can replace that. Some of the things we'll need to really work on in the offseason are the things the seniors did off the court that made us great. I know our juniors are up for it, but this senior class really showed the way for a lot of future generations."