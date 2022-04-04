Bryant Brenner is stepping down from his post as Regis boys basketball coach, the school announced on Monday.
Brenner coached the Ramblers for four seasons. He will remain at the school as both the head football coach and as a math teacher.
"It has been a privilege to lead this program over the past four years and I have really enjoyed the opportunity," Brenner said in a statement. "It is my personal decision to step down and I appreciate the administration's support in this transition."
The Ramblers went 52-38 under Brenner over the course of his four seasons. Their best campaign came in 2019-20, when they finished 16-7.
Regis went 12-8 overall in 2020-21, but took second place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference with a 9-3 league record that winter. They embarked on a 10-game win streak toward the end of that season before falling in the playoffs.
Regis was 11-13 this season. The Ramblers won six of their final nine contests.
Brenner replaced longtime Regis coach Bill Uelmen in 2018. He had big shoes to fill following Uelmen's run as the leader of the Ramblers. He spent several successful decades at Regis before calling it a career in 2018, accumulating 590 wins — most of which came while with the Ramblers. Brenner was tabbed to take his spot after serving as an assistant with the basketball team for three years.
“It’s a challenge and opportunity I’m humbled and excited to tackle,” Brenner told the Leader-Telegram upon being hired in 2018. “Mentored by two great basketball coaches, I feel I’m much more ready to take over in basketball than I was in football when I got that job.”
Brenner has developed the Regis football program into a statewide power among small schools, guiding the program to a state title in 2016 and to the state finals on two other occasions. But scoring wins on the basketball court proved to be a different type of challenge. Still, he extended his gratitude to those in the program upon stepping down.
"I want to thank the players, parents, and my assistant coaches for their dedication to the program," Brenner said.
Regis will begin a search for a new boys basketball coach at an appropriate time, according to a press release.