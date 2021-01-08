CHIPPEWA FALLS — After coughing up an 11-point lead in the final four and a half minutes of the second half, it might have been easy for Chippewa Falls to just give in.
Seeing a 72-61 lead over Eau Claire Memorial evaporate as time was running out didn't sink the Cardinals boys though. When a play needed to be made, they made it.
Luke Spaeth hit an overtime-forcing free throw with 2.6 seconds left, and the Cardinals pulled away at the charity stripe in the extra period for a 90-81 win over the Old Abes on Friday.
"We're a pretty even-keeled team," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. "We don't get too high, we don't get too low. There were some lows, (Memorial) had a big stretch and our guys responded to it."
Chippewa Falls outscored Memorial 13-4 in overtime, with Joe Reuter accounting for 10 of those points. The 6-foot-5 senior finished with a game-high 41 points, tied for the fifth-most points in a single game in Chi-Hi history.
Reuter hit a 3-pointer to start off overtime, and made key free throws down the stretch to ice the victory. That included a pair of shots from the line after a technical foul was assessed to the Old Abes bench. Reuter's two makes stretched the lead to 86-81, and Memorial couldn't recover.
"Joe Reuter's one of the best players in the state, and he hit big shots for them in overtime like you would expect a senior leader to do," Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "I thought our kids battled and made them contested looks, but at the same time, he's a good player. We tip our hat to Chippewa in terms of their ability to knock shots down."
As time winded down in the second half, it looked like it might be a comfortable win for the Cardinals. Chippewa Falls led by about 10 points for much of the period until Memorial caught fire in the final five minutes.
Down by 11 at 72-61 with 4:37 remaining, the Old Abes embarked on a 16-4 run to take a 77-76 lead. Memorial nabbed a steal off an inbound pass and Marco Ebeling dropped home a layup to put Memorial ahead with 10 seconds left, the Old Abes' first lead since it was 7-3.
But Spaeth, who finished with 20 points, got to the basket with just under three seconds left and was fouled as his shot rolled off the rim. He hit the second free throw for the Cardinals, tying the game at 77.
"You just can't think about it, especially when the gym's so loud. You've just got to kind of drown out all the noise," Spaeth said of the tying free throw. "Once we got ready for overtime, we just had to regroup, come together and be tough."
That's exactly what the Cardinals did. They held the Old Abes to a pair of baskets in overtime to secure the victory, often coming up with a scrappy steal when they needed a stop.
"They definitely got a lot of points in the paint and a lot of second-chance opportunities, but it seemed like we came up with key stops at key moments," Proue said. "Which is a testament to these guys and how much they want it, how much they compete for each other."
Spaeth chalked it up to grit.
"Those are all just toughness plays," he said.
Memorial, which got 19 points from Ebeling and 17 from Will Boser, is learning on the fly as it retools its roster following huge graduation losses from last year. The Old Abes (3-3, 2-3) have proven to be competitors, taking the defending conference champion Cardinals to overtime and knocking off state-ranked River Falls in December.
"I'm proud of how we prepared for tonight. I thought to go on the road and to fight back from down 10 for most of the night, show resolve to give yourselves a chance to win is a huge step for a team that's replacing a lot of experience," Brieske said.
The win pushed the Cardinals to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Rivers Conference. They're behind only Hudson in the standings, and the Raiders (4-2) have played two extra games. Chippewa Falls will be tested in a big way next week, with games scheduled against two teams ranked in WisSports.net Division 2 coaches poll: No. 6 Onalaska and No. 4 River Falls. Their Monday opponent, Medford, is undefeated.
"It's a loaded schedule, and it's exciting for these guys to be able to do that," Proue said. "Playing an overtime game on a Friday night in the BRC is fun, and then we get to go do it three times next week too."
Chippewa Falls 90, Eau Claire Memorial 81 (OT)
Memorial (3-3, 2-3): Marco Ebeling 19, Will Boser 17, Landen Van Grunsven 13, Lucas Ebeling 13, Connor Welsch 9, LJ Wells 8, Mason Stoik 2.
Chippewa Falls (6-1, 3-1): Joe Reuter 41, Jake Spaeth 20, Keion Twyman 4, Jacob Walczak 7, Mason Monarski 7, Kansas Smith 11.
3-point goals: Memorial 5 (Van Grunsven 3, M. Ebeling, Boser), Chippewa Falls 11 (Reuter 4, Spaeth 4, Walczak, Monarski, Smith).
Halftime: Chippewa Falls 42-32. End of regulation: Tied at 77.