There might be some added expectation now that the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team has returned to the top of the Big Rivers Conference.
The Cardinals sure don't feel it though.
Chippewa Falls, coming off its first conference title since 1980, isn't going to let that success go to its head. The Cardinals are solely focused on putting the best version of themselves forward each day.
"I think this group does a really nice job of just focusing on the present," Cardinals coach Jason Proue said. "They do the things it takes to put ourselves in position to be successful. I don't think there's any extra thought in their mind other than just coming in every day to work and get better."
Chi-Hi had definite reason for optimism coming into this season, and it's proved accurate so far. The Cardinals are 3-1 and have already earned two Big Rivers victories.
With a talented roster like the Cardinals', it might not be much of a surprise that things have gone relatively smoothly. Chi-Hi has a second team All-Northwest selection returning in Joe Reuter, who averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last winter. The 6-foot-4 guard will play college basketball at Division II Hillsdale College and is off to a torrid start to the season.
Jacob Walczak is also back after earning second team all-conference honors as a junior. The 6-foot-5 senior is committed to UW-Stout, and is averaging 17.8 points per game so far this season.
"We have a good group of returning guys who have been through a couple seasons with me and with each other," Proue said. "They're making the transition for the newcomers easier. They're able to give them some good tips and challenge and push them in practice to get them up to the standard that we have."
Of course, the challenge is replacing the productivity of the now-graduated Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. The first team All-Northwest forward was a force on both ends of the court, and was a big reason why the Cardinals went 19-5 last year. He averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Guard Nick Bruder, an honorable mention All-Northwest selection, has also graduated.
"I think our defensive consistency is always a work in progress. Losing Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Nick Bruder off the team last year, those were two of the better defenders that we had in our league," Proue said. "They're hard guys to replace because they did some things really well that can't be replicated. So we're still figuring out our defensive identity a little bit."
The good news in that regard is that the Cardinals have plenty of youth that's gotten dashes of varsity experience here and there. Players like Mason Monarski, Jake Spaeth, Kansas Smith and Keion Twyman are all starting to seize larger roles after seeing what it takes to win a Big Rivers title last winter.
"We've got some guys who were with the team last year, and they're a close group," Proue said. "They're really developing a nice bond."
That, in turn, has led to a selfless style of play for Chippewa Falls. Three players are averaging double figures in points per game — Reuter, Walczak and Monarski — and Twyman is close behind with 9.2 per contest.
A balanced attack helped the Cardinals become Big Rivers champions last year. And it's got them off to a nice start in their encore.
"They're a bunch of unselfish guys who work hard," Proue said. "They share the ball, doing some of the stuff that we've been preaching the last few years: making the extra pass, really putting an emphasis on the team game to get everybody involved. I think they've done a really nice job of that so far this year."