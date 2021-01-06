The pandemic has presented a plethora of new challenges to the sporting world. The one Mark Noll faced, however, was unique even by today's standard.
Just days before the basketball season tipped off, Noll took over head coaching duties for the Colfax boys. Former coach Garrett Maas stepped down in the weeks leading up to the season, and the Vikings had to scramble to find a new leader.
Noll, a longtime college coach who had recently returned to the area, was the one Colfax turned to. And what is typically the first step of a new coaching job — meeting the players — was wholly unconventional.
"First of all, the kids are all wearing masks, so for a while I only knew the top half of their faces," Noll said. "It wasn't until about the second week when we had individual team pictures where I finally saw their faces. It's definitely been a change for me."
Very little about the transition was conventional. Noll and his coaching staff had to get to know their team and implement their play style on short notice. Prior to stepping down to spend more time with his family, Maas had coached the Vikings for seven seasons, and the players had all come up through his program.
"I think everybody was a little distraught, because we had Coach Maas for a long time and had gotten used to him," Colfax senior Caden Erickson said. "So we just weren't sure where the program was going to go, because we didn't really know Coach Noll or what he was about because he was off coaching in college. So when he came, it was kind of just a learning curve."
Much of what the Vikings knew about Noll was his background: 21 years spent coaching at the college level, including 13 as the women's head coach at the University of Dubuque, where he is the school's all-time leader in victories. He also served as a women's assistant at UW-Stout for seven years and one more year as a men's assistant.
Now back in the high school ranks, Noll set out to implement his preferred style of basketball with the Vikings. Colfax, which traditionally played a half-court offense over the last several years, was transitioning to an up-tempo, fast-paced way of playing.
To change things so drastically in the short period of time before games started wasn't easy, but things are starting to come together for the Vikings.
"We used to be very defensive-heavy, pass the ball around a few times and see if something opens up for a layup," Colfax senior Drew Gibson said. "But now with Coach Noll's style, we're all really enjoying running up and down the court and showing off our skills, having some fun with it."
Erickson agrees. It took some getting used to, but the Vikings are starting to see a bigger picture.
"There's definitely an endurance factor to it," he said. "Now we're in a full-court press almost all the time and we're always moving. It was definitely a change to get enough endurance to do it and be giving 100% all the time, but I think it was for the better. It allows us to really push the ball, and that's good for this team."
To slide to the other side of the spectrum, it took a willingness to learn from the players. Noll, who said he likes his teams to play faster and with more freedom, believes that was key to things working out early on.
"The kids have been awesome. They've worked really hard and have really bought in to what we're coaching," Noll said. "It's been a great experience in the fact that every day I love going to the gym and being with these guys. It's just a good group of kids."
After an early feeling-out period, the Vikings enter the new year with a 2-4 record. Noll and the players felt like things were starting to come together before the team had to pause its season to quarantine. As of Tuesday, the Vikings were hoping to return to action late next week.
Colfax is currently tied atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with a 2-1 record in league play. The Vikings have scored wins over Glenwood City and Elmwood/Plum City, and dropped a game to Mondovi after leading late in the contest. Erickson is averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game to lead the team, and Gibson is chipping in with 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
"A 2-4 record, I think, doesn't really say as much as we've been showing," Gibson said. "You look at early-season projections, it was really looking like we were going to have a down year. I think at the start of the season with a new coach and a lot of new players, we've been showing a lot, and by the end of the year I think we'll be able to cause some problems for teams."
The team's most recent practices have provided reasons for optimism. Noll is seeing the light bulb go off in his players' heads, and it's got him excited to get back on the court.
"At some of the practices over Christmas break, we were able to scrimmage a little bit more. During that scrimmaging is when I really saw the kids figure out how to play the way we want them to play," Noll said. "I really think we've improved."