The Altoona boys basketball team got to the top of the mountain for the first time in a long time last winter.
Now the Rails want to stay in their perch. But it won't be easy.
Altoona won its first Western Cloverbelt Conference championship since 2007 last season, cruising to a 13-1 record in the league. With a wealth of experience back from that team, the Rails seem like a straightforward pick to repeat the feat this season.
But there's more to the situation than meets the eye. Reigning conference player of the year Keshawn Harris is sidelined after suffering a torn ACL in the summer, leaving the Rails without their leading scorer for an indefinite amount of time.
On top of the loss, there are a handful of improved teams in the conference who have no intent of making things easy for Altoona.
It's adding up to an unpredictable race in the always-tough Western Cloverbelt. But that won't deter the Rails.
"(We) return many players from last year's conference champion and regional champion team. (We're) looking to repeat those goals," Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said.
Even without Harris, Altoona can be a dangerous team. The Rails have 6-foot-1 Brayden Turk (14.2 points per game) and 6-foot-4 Evan Moss (11.7 ppg) back after the two were their second- and third-leading scorers last winter, along with others.
But as the young season has already proven, nothing is a given in the Western Cloverbelt.
Fall Creek, which went 12-13 last season, has already shown it can be a force to be reckoned with too. The Crickets beat Altoona 81-59 to open the season last week, throwing their name on the list of contenders.
They're a senior-heavy team, with 10 of 13 players on the roster being 12th-graders. The Crickets have impressive size too, led by the 6-foot-5 Jayden Fitch. The senior averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season. Players like the 6-foot-4 Luke Olson (12.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and 5-foot-11 Teigen Ploeckelman (11 ppg) give the Crickets a balanced scoring punch.
"We are hoping to be in the mix for the conference top spot," longtime Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said. "Top questions are outside shooting and defense."
Stanley-Boyd is also expected to be much-improved this season. The Orioles were 6-17 last winter, but have most of their key contributors returning. That includes guard Lucas Smith (12.3 ppg), forward Brady Potaczek (11.1 ppg, 6 rpg) and the versatile Carsen Hause (9.8 ppg).
The Orioles will need to contend with injury though. Senior Jake Schneider is out after getting hurt in football season.
"We look to improve on our conference standing this season," Orioles coach Tom Hause said. "We have a few young players that will challenge for varsity minutes this season."
Regis tied for third in the conference last season, but will have new faces playing bigger roles this winter. The Ramblers lost their top two scorers in Branton Paulsrud and Abe Rocksvold, requiring a chunk of the scoring to come from elsewhere this time around.
JP Wolterstorff, a 6-foot-2 senior, was a reliable weapon for the Ramblers last season and has elevated his game early this season. Six-foot-3 sophomore Kendon Krogman is also back with experience.
"This is a very likeable group of young men," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "We will need to be led by our defense and athleticism. Developing depth as the season goes along will be important. We hope to make improvements each week and finish strong."
More often than not, McDonell is a contender in the Western Cloverbelt. The Macks shared third place in the league with Regis last year and reached the Division 5 sectional finals before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
If they want to repeat their fortunes, the Macks will need to replace their top two players from last year — sharpshooting guard JD Bohaty (14.3 ppg) and trusty forward Eion Kressin (13.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg). Six-foot-1 Jake Siegenthaler (7.8 ppg) and 6-foot-2 Logan Hughes (6.5 ppg) figure to seize bigger responsibilities this year.
"We have some big roles to fill from last year's team," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "I think we have the potential to do well and be competitive in all of our games if we have people step up and fill those roles. We should be a pretty balanced team in terms of scoring, and that could make it hard for opponents to stop us offensively. We are smaller than we have been in the past, so rebounding and defense will be key."
Osseo-Fairchild was 8-15 a season ago and graduated top scorer Ryan Myhers (17.8 ppg). But Garrett Koxlien earned honorable mention all-conference recognition after averaging 17.5 points per contest as a junior.
Cadott was also 8-15 last season. The Hornets will need to replace All-Northwest honoree Mason Poehls, but Brad Irwin, Cole Sopiarz and Tegan Ritter all return with experience.
"Team is young but more athletic and faster than previous year," coach Dusty Burish said. "Looking to build confidence and pressure defense."
Thorp had a breakout year last winter, but plenty of faces have changed since then. Coach Rich Sonnentag stepped down and was replaced by former Cardinals player Scott Horn. Gone too are All-Northwest honorees Isaac Soumis and Ethan Reis.
“It will be an adjustment period where kids will have to step up probably a little more than they thought they would have to or they’ll have to be a little more mentally tough,” Horn said last spring. “Playing in the Western Cloverbelt, there’s really no off days.”