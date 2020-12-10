The Cameron boys basketball team won a Heart O’ North Conference title with a starting lineup which was three-fifths juniors.
Do the math: The Comets are looking like the team to beat in the league once again, and they could be even stronger this time around.
Cameron brings three of the Heart O’ North’s top players into the season, each ready to pick up where they left off. Senior forward Austin Weis, who stands at 6-foot-4, led the team in scoring and rebounding last year with 17 points and seven rebounds per game.
Versatile guard Richie Murphy is a Swiss Army knife of sorts. The 5-foot-8 senior can do it all, and his numbers last year proved it: 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game. Six-foot-1 senior Ian Payne (13 ppg, 6 rpg) rounds out a cast which will be tough to beat in the conference.
“Our guard play and depth will be two key strengths for us,” Comets coach Troy LaVallie said. “Austin, Richie and Ian are all three-year varsity starters and they have a lot of experience.”
To win the Heart O’ North title last year, Cameron needed to hold off Cumberland. The Beavers finished one game back of the Comets in the standings, and figure to be contenders again this winter.
Jack Martens was the conference player of the year last season, averaging 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest as a junior. Cumberland also figures to have a handful of other returners, with the likes of DaShaun Ames, Sam Schradle and Josh Martens all seeing minutes as juniors last winter.
Heart O’ North coaches surveyed by the Leader-Telegram also predicted Northwestern could be a strong squad after taking third in the conference last season.
“The conference will be tough again (this) year,” LaVallie said.
Bloomer was the fourth-place team a season ago, and will not begin playing winter sports until Jan. 4. When the Blackhawks do hit the court, they’ll have a few experienced players back in the mix. Charlie Herrick (9.6 ppg), Dalton Cook (6.1 ppg) and Connor Crane (5.5 ppg) all logged minutes last year.
Right now, they’re just waiting for the green light to get on the floor.
“We look forward to the start of formal practices and competitive games,” coach Greg Van Grunsven said.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser went 13-11 a season ago, but will need to fill the void left by fifth team All-Northwest pick Kyle Bilodeau. The now-graduated forward averaged 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last year. Honorable mention all-conference selection Carter Hanson also graduated. New faces will need to step up into larger roles this winter.
Ladysmith is in a similar boat following the loss of Peyton Rogers. He earned fourth team All-Northwest honors last season, averaging 18.7 points and 11 rebounds per contest. The Lumberjacks finished 12-12 overall.
Barron could be poised for an improvement this season. The Golden Bears have three returning starters, including second team all-conference forward Carter LaLiberty. The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per night last season. Sam Baumgard (4.9 ppg) and Caiden LaLiberty (4.2 ppg) are also back.
“Players have high basketball IQs, can drive and shoot,” Barron coach Ky Baumgard said. “Quickness is a positive. ... We lack height so defending the paint and rebounding are question marks.”
St. Croix Falls joins the conference this year, and is expected to be competitive.
“They’re always a solid team,” LaVallie said.
Hayward finished in the middle of the pack last winter, and graduated two of its three all-conference honorees. Spooner took last in the conference last season, but could improve this winter.