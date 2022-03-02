FALL CREEK — Expecting the Fall Creek boys basketball team to take a step back this winter wouldn’t have been a stretch, by most accounts. The Crickets cruised to conference and regional titles last season, but saw their top three scorers all graduate afterward.
Few players returned with much varsity experience. A learning curve this time around would have been reasonable to predict.
But inside the Crickets’ locker room, that wasn’t an excuse. Despite significant roster turnover, Fall Creek hasn’t slowed down at all. The Crickets haven’t taken a step back — they’ve taken one forward. They won back-to-back championships in the Western Cloverbelt and appear to be one of the biggest threats in a loaded Division 4 sectional this March.
“These guys have probably exceeded what a lot of people expected of us,” longtime coach Rick Storlie said. “Losing all those seniors from last year and that scoring punch ... this year we’ve had other kids step up. They’ve stepped in and done a great job.”
Fall Creek is 20-4 entering Friday’s playoff opener against Neillsville. The Crickets are a year removed from a 19-6 record.
The trio of Jayden Fitch, Luke Olson and Teigen Ploeckelman combined to average 47 points per game last season. Their loss was always going to be difficult to overcome, but the Crickets have done it this winter.
Bo Vollrath played a key role as a freshman last season and developed into one of the best players in the Western Cloverbelt as a sophomore. Seniors like Soren Johnson and Cameron Martzke, among others, have shouldered a bigger workload in the scoring department after serving in complementary roles to the main scorers last season.
Storlie credited coaches at the program’s lower levels for helping players be ready to step in at the varsity level when the time comes. This year’s group did that seamlessly.
Even if it seemed like a tall task on paper, the players knew they could be something special this season.
“I know we had only a few returners coming back, but I felt like skill-wise we were pretty good,” Martzke said. “We had height and some good shooters, so I felt like we had good chances.”
The Crickets’ significant depth has certainly helped too. They’ve been able to turn to just about anyone in a time of need this season, whether they’re a starter or a reserve.
“I feel like this year, our teamwork is better,” Johnson said. “Last year we had really good scorers, and this year we’ve really focused on team ball. Some games our sixth man will score like 15 points and we’ll have a bunch of guys scoring the whole game. That helps a lot. We definitely had some of that last year, but I feel like this year we’ve gotten even better.”
Johnson wasn’t exaggerating. Time after time this season, a new player has stepped up in a key moment. The examples are plentiful.
Jeffrey Ritger made a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left in a win over Regis in December. Vollrath hit a winning free throw with five seconds left against Elk Mound a couple of weeks later. Isaac Steinke made a pair of game-winning free throws in the final seconds of a double-overtime victory over Stanley-Boyd in the de facto Western Cloverbelt championship game last month. Ben Kelly erupted for 20 points in a come-from-behind win over Columbus Catholic in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship.
“It’s been different guys all the time, and that’s what I like about this team,” Storlie said. “It’s very rare. We do have our go-to players, obviously, and we know that we have certain sets that we like to do. But to be able to call anybody’s number and be able to say, ‘We’re going to go to you,’ is big.”
It’s a good thing they have so many players who are comfortable in the clutch, because they’ve been needed often this season. The Crickets have been involved in plenty of dramatic finishes, and have usually come out on top. They’ve played in eight games decided by four points or fewer this season, and won six of them.
“It’s huge going into the playoffs to be able to recognize and know what to do in those moments,” Martzke said. “Just being familiar with it so you’re not scared with the game on the line. You just have fun and take care of business.”
Fall Creek finds itself in a brutally-difficult sectional in the Division 4. In the Crickets’ half of the bracket alone, there are four conference champions. Fall Creek is seeded third, behind No. 1 Spring Valley and No. 2 Durand, who shared the Dunn-St. Croix title. Large Dairyland champion Whitehall is the No. 4 seed. Fall Creek has already met Durand and Whitehall this season, and dropped both contests by a combined margin of nine points.
Being battle-tested won’t hurt as the Crickets enter the fray.
“You never can be cocky and say, ‘Oh, we’re going to go to state this year,’ but you always set that as the goal,” Johnson said. “I definitely think we can go somewhere as long as we’re playing to our full potential and working together as a team.”