There are not many local basketball coaches who could boast a level of senior leadership coach Todd Marks saw on this year's Eau Claire North Huskies boys basketball team. Marks had 10 seniors on his 16-player roster.
The Huskies' 8-6 conference record earned them third place in this season’s Big Rivers conference standings behind Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls.
"I knew we had a great kids, and great senior leadership," Marks said. "We have consistently had high character kids who work hard."
The coach was especially proud of the selflessness his team demonstrated on court.
"They wanted to win for each other," he said, "and didn't care who got the credit."
Roscoe Rennock led the way for the Huskies. He was a first-team All-Big Rivers selection after averaging 14 points per game. Henry Wilkinson (12.2 ppg) was an honorable mention on the all-conference teams. Those two shouldered much of the scoring load for North.
Marks is looking forward to having some more experienced players next season, after having a "different" past few years for the summer program, partly due to constraints surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Marks also indicated pride in how his team handled things like injuries or illness throughout the season, showing up to compete in every game it played. The Huskies ended their season with a 78-56 loss to the Kimberly Papermakers in a regional game, finishing 13-11 overall.
The Huskies started their season winning five of their first 10 games. The Mar. 4 loss to Kimberly snapped a four-game winning streak the team had been on since Feb. 12. North had a stretch from mid-January to early February where it won four of five games.
North faltered both times it faced intracity rival Memorial this season. The Old Abes won 53-41 and 57-44. It stretched the Abes' lead in the all-time series to 107-47.
With so many seniors set to move on, North will have a different look next winter. The Huskies will lose their top four scorers next season, with seniors Jonah Hanson and Dexter Kallstrom also serving key roles this year. Junior Averyon Sands-Hannah figures to headline the returners after seeing significant minutes this winter.
"We have great kids who really love basketball," Marks said, implying he sees a bright future for the Husky boys basketball program.
He acknowledged basketball has become more of a year-round sport, meaning many of his players will likely spend the offseason working on conditioning and building skills.