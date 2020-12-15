FALL CREEK — When it needed to shake things up, the Fall Creek boys basketball team got back to the basics.
Trailing McDonell by five at halftime, the Crickets turned to their strength: the post. Fall Creek got the ball inside, letting its big men work in the paint or kick it out for an open jumper.
The switch made all the difference. The Crickets got the Macks in foul trouble and opened the second half with a 21-6 run to pull away for a 65-58 win on Tuesday night.
“I think the turning point was the start of the second half,” Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said. “We were much more patient and we got the ball to where our strength is, inside. We got them in foul trouble, and I was very pleased with our guards making the right passes inside.”
The Crickets had to overcome a 27-point outburst from McDonell’s Logan Hughes. The senior kept the Macks in the game despite Fall Creek’s huge run out of halftime, drilling 3-pointer after 3-pointer to stay within striking distance.
But Fall Creek never let Hughes’ momentum snowball. The Crickets got the ball inside to the likes of Jayden Fitch — who scored 16 of his 18 points after halftime — and found openings working inside-out.
And Fall Creek showed its moxie at the free throw line, knocking down 17 of 21 shots from the charity stripe in the second half to lock up the win.
“We struggled in the first half all the way around and let the last couple possessions get away from us,” Storlie said. “Second half, I thought it was well-rounded. Our interior game set up our outside game, and we hit free throws when we needed to.”
Defensively, the Crickets worked in a 2-3 zone to start the second half, and the Macks tried to shoot their way out of it. McDonell didn’t make a 2-point field goal until nearly 11 minutes had gone by in the second half.
“Second half, they just came out and executed what they wanted to do really well,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the Crickets.
Fitch’s 18 points led Fall Creek. Soren Johnson added 11 points.
Hughes hit six 3-pointers for McDonell, with a couple of them serving as some of the Macks’ only makes early in the second half. Fall Creek’s zone kept McDonell out on the perimeter and allowed the Crickets to go on their run.
“In the first half they were beating us off the dribble and breaking our defense down, pop it to the outside and hit some nice shots,” Storlie said. “We wanted to try that zone, and it slowed them down just enough to let us get back into the ball game.”
And as Fall Creek worked the ball inside on offense, McDonell’s bigs had to spend stretches on the bench in foul trouble. It ultimately made the hole too tough to climb out of.
“We were battling foul trouble most of the game, and we knew coming in that we were smaller than them in the first place,” Schilling said. “And Jayden really got going in the post. We were trying to make it hard on him, but he just really got going, and they played really well as a group.”
And even as Hughes tried to will McDonell back into the game with his range from deep, there wasn’t enough time to do so.
“He really made some tremendous 3-pointers over what we feel is a pretty good defender,” Storlie said of Hughes. “He came off some screens, got his feet set and drained some big-time shots for McDonell.”
Hughes’ 27 points were the game high. Jake Siegenthaler added 14 points for the Macks.
Fall Creek, ranked ninth in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches poll, improved to 5-0 this season with the victory. McDonell, playing its first game, dropped to 0-1.
“I think we caught them at the right time. They’re well-coached and were ready to play,” Storlie said. “They were out-hustling us for most of the game. To get a win like that over a quality opponent, that’s big for us. We have a long way to go and a lot of things to clean up, but you saw some of our maturity there in the second half.”
Fall Creek 65, McDonell 58
McDonell (0-1, 0-1): Logan Hughes 27, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Eddie Mittermeyer 6, Max Hauser 4, Dan Anderson 3, Tanner Opsal 2, Joe Janus 2.
Fall Creek (5-0, 3-0): Jayden Fitch 18, Soren Johnson 11, Teigen Ploeckelman 9, Luke Olson 9, Bo Vollrath 8, Nathan Sorensen 5, Cameron Martzke 4, Isaiah Kaufman 1.
3-point goals: McDonell 11 (Hughes 6, Hauser, Anderson, Mittermeyer 2, Siegenthaler), Fall Creek 1 (Ploeckelman).
Halftime: McDonell 29-24.