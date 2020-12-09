The expectations in the Dairyland Conference are as clear-cut as ever this winter.
Conference coaches unanimously agree: Immanuel Lutheran is the strong favorite to win the Dairyland Small, while Blair-Taylor is overwhelmingly favored in the Dairyland Large.
It doesn't take much research to find out why.
The Lancers were the runner-up in the Small last year, but with Blair-Taylor moving up to the Large conference, there's a path toward a league title for Immanuel Lutheran.
And finishing atop the standings is a stated goal for the veteran Lancers. Longtime coach Tom Williams said the team's aim is to "definitely" win a Small Dairyland Conference title and make a run in the postseason.
Four returning starters provide the Lancers with enough firepower to do so. Fifth team All-Northwest performer Ryan Zimmerman averaged 18.6 points per game last season. Britten Rutz (9.7 ppg, 4.3 rebounds per game), Isaiah Plath (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Ethan Sydow (6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg) give Immanuel Lutheran a well-rounded rotation to work with.
Blair-Taylor, meanwhile, boasts one of the state's elite Division 5 squads. The Wildcats were 22-2 last winter and reached the sectional finals before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Wildcats are currently the top-ranked team in Division 5 in WisSports.net's coaches poll. They're a star-studded group featuring two of the area's top forwards in 6-foot-1 senior Kyle Steien (16.5 ppg) and 6-foot-5 senior Matt Waldera (15.3 ppg). Six-foot-2 guard Alec Reismann is also back after averaging about 11 points per game last winter.
"We should be a solid squad and it should be a fun season," said coach Randy Storlie, who is entering his 39th season at the helm.
Who could challenge the Lancers and Wildcats in their respective leagues?
Whitehall is a popular pick to be one of the top teams in the Dairyland Large. The Norse went 16-7 last season, and Devon McCune (14.5 ppg) earned first team all-conference honors as a freshman. There are holes to fill following the graduation of second team all-conference performers James Breska and Brandon Dick though.
Melrose-Mindoro is also expected to be strong in the Dairyland Large. The Mustangs went 9-6 in the league last year, and beat Whitehall to tip off this season.
Eleva-Strum took fourth in the Dairyland Large last winter, and has a handful of contributors returning. The Cardinals are relatively inexperienced though, and will need to replace top scorer Cade McSorley (14.3 ppg).
Nick Higley (9.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Ethan Karlstad (6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Mitchell Olson (6.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg) are among Eleva-Strum's most seasoned players. They'll have to help the younger Cardinals get up to speed.
"We are looking to compete in the conference and contend for a top-three spot," Eleva-Strum coach Alex Dodge said. "We are very young and inexperienced, but have three seniors who can really play and score the ball. Defense should be improved, along with effort and attitude."
Like Eleva-Strum, Augusta will be a young team this winter. The Beavers have just one senior and graduated each of their top three scorers from a year ago, including Jacob Engstrom (16.7 ppg) and Andrew Perkovich (16.7 ppg). Dalton Robinson (9.4 ppg) will likely be looked to to fill that void.
"We are a young, inexperienced team ready to compete," third-year coach Chris Schmitt said. "With only one senior on the roster, we are focusing on growth and development and just competing our tails off night in and night out."
Conference coaches surveyed by the Leader-Telegram expect Gilmanton and Independence to be possible challengers to Immanuel Lutheran.
Gilmanton went 7-16 last season, but returns with its starting lineup entirely intact. The Panthers are led by guards Jarin Rud (12.6 ppg, 2.7 assists per game) and Tyler Brantner (9.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and forward Lance Larson (10.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
"(We want to) compete in the conference but there are some tough teams, so we'll see where we end up," coach Kory Rud said.
Independence also went 7-16 last winter. Chris Killian earned second team all-conference recognition as a junior a year ago. Others will need to step up to take the team to the next level.
Alma/Pepin placed last in the conference a season ago, but went 17-3 at the JV level and could see an improvement at the varsity level as a result.
"Should improve overall this season," coach Chris Creighton said. "More speed and athleticism this year. Should have better shooting and defense as well."