Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran had a rookie coach this year for its boys basketball team. John Radichel seemed pleased with the Lancers’ 16-8 season in his first stint leading the sideline, and said it was a year of rebuilding after losing a large senior class.
Britten Rutz and Daniel Hein were the only two returning players from the previous season’s conference championship squad. The Lancers still repeated as Small Dairyland champions. Radichel said the whole team had to step up.
“A couple years ago, Ryan Zimmerman would have been our offensive focus, but we didn’t have someone of that explosive offensive potential,” Radichel said. “So, we had to do it as a group. I think we did a fairly good job of every night, someone else was stepping up.
“I think we’re a very good team when we’re at our best. We didn’t have the overall athletic ability and size to be a great team. We could have a bad night where we got handled by a few pretty good teams.”
Overall, Radichel said, “I’m very happy with the effort and attention to detail that most kids gave me every day in practice.”
He also is looking forward to next season already.
“Hopefully the kids can work hard in the offseason, and I think we can be pretty good next year,” he finished.
Radichel expressed pride in how his team developed as people and players throughout the season. He complimented the team for its hard work and coachability. He named Onalaska’s Luther and Spring Valley as two teams the Lancers faced who gave them good games.
He attributed the overall record and 11-3 conference-topping finish to the Lancers’ efforts in practice to continuously improve. Rutz, Vance Havemeier, and Andrew Lau led the team in scoring with 12.8, 11.3, and 10.9 points per game respectively.
Hein and Connor Sullivan topped the team rebounds column with 6.5 and 4.7 per game. Hein recorded 2.6 assists per game, and Lau 2.3. Lau, Austin Williams, Sullivan, Matt Rademacher, Hein, Rutz, Kevin Kern and Tim Oster graduate this spring.
“It was my first season coaching, and I was pretty satisfied with what the boys did,” Radichel said, “not just basketball-wise, but as young men.”
Hein and Rutz were placed on the first team all-conference roster, and Lau was named to the second team. Rutz’s 12.8 points per game gave him second position on the conference scoring column behind Gilmanton’s Carson Rieck.
The Lancers went 5-5 to open their season, won a pair of regional contests, and fell to Turtle Lake 60-53 in the regional final. The Lancers went through several win/loss streaks throughout the year, but won six of their final 10.