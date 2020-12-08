The Durand boys basketball team won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title with a young team last season.
That might make the Panthers doubly dangerous as they gear up for a run at a second consecutive crown.
Durand went 18-6 overall and 12-2 in the Dunn-St. Croix to claim a conference championship last winter. They've got a group of four returning starters hungry to turn this group into a dynasty in the league.
"We return a lot of experience and some size," Panthers coach Justin Redetzke said. "We hope to build on what we accomplished last season. Hope to compete for a conference title."
Most of last year's title-winning rotation is back, led by fourth team All-Northwest forward Gunnar Hurlburt. The 6-foot-4 junior averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game last season. First team all-conference guard Simon Bauer (nine points per game, six assists per game) and second-teamer Caden Berger (14 ppg, 8 rebounds per game) are also returning, along with 6-foot-3 guard Joey Biesterveld (9 ppg).
Spring Valley was the conference runner-up last year, but Dunn-St. Croix player of the year Aaron Borgerding has graduated. The Cardinals still have plenty of experience though, and conference coaches expect them to be contenders again.
A handful of starters are back in the fold, including Tyler Bowman (8.4 ppg), Connor Ducklow (7.1 ppg) and Mike Bauer (7 ppg).
"(We) should be competitive in our league and hope to contend," longtime Spring Valley coach Rob Bosshart said.
Mondovi is a popular pick among Dunn-St. Croix conference coaches to compete for a league title, despite the loss of leading scorer Owen Schultz (20.6 ppg). The Buffaloes will need to replace Schultz's productivity, but having four returning starters is a good place to start.
Evan Gray (8 ppg), Jarod Falkner (6 ppg, 4 rpg) and Wyatt Falkner (6 ppg, 5 steals per game) figure to do some of the heavy lifting for Mondovi this season.
"We have a long, athletic crew of kids," Buffaloes co-coach Ryan Christianson said. "We should be a much more dynamic team. We just need to stay healthy and commit to getting better each day."
Elk Mound finished a touch over .500 last winter, ending with a 13-11 record. The Mounders have four starters back, including leading scorer Ryan Bohl (11.4 ppg). Ben Heath (8.5 ppg), Michael Jenson (6.7 ppg) and Nate Lew (6.5 ppg) give Elk Mound a well-balanced lineup and high hopes for the season.
"We hope to compete for the DSC conference title this year," Mounders coach Ryan Kessler said.
Colfax also went 13-11 last year, and has needed to showcase flexibility in recent weeks. Mark Noll, a former women's head coach at the University of Dubuque and assistant at UW-Stout, took over as Vikings coach just days before the season began.
He inherits a squad which graduated its top two scorers from last year in Ed Hydukovich and Cole Seehaver. Looking to fill their shoes this year will be 6-foot-5 Drew Gibson (6.6 ppg) and 6-foot-1 Noah Heidorn (5.4 ppg), among others.
"We want to finish in the top three of the conference and we want to be the team that is playing its best basketball at the end of the season and make a run in the tournament," Noll said. "With me taking over the program, we have been putting in a whole new system of play and I expect it will take some time to learn how we want to play. But I have been really excited with how hard this group of young men have been practicing and getting after it every day."
Boyceville and Elmwood/Plum City both went 3-11 in the conference a season ago. The Bulldogs must replace second team all-conference performer Logan Knudtson, while Luke Webb earned second team all-league recognition as a sophomore for the Wolves.
The only way to go for Glenwood City is up after the Hilltoppers went winless in conference play last year. Brandyn Hallquist was a second team all-conference honoree as a junior last winter.