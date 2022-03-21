No local boys players earned first-team recognition on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams released Monday, but several were honorable mentions.
Eau Claire Memorial, which won the Big Rivers Conference and reached the sectional finals for the first time in nearly two decades, had two honorees in Division 1: Will Boser and Mekhi Shaw. Boser averaged just shy of 15 points per game for the Old Abes, and Shaw averaged 12.1 points per contest. Hudson's Andre Renta was also an honorable mention in Division 1.
Menomonie's Noah Feddersen earned honorable mention status in Division 2. He shared Big Rivers player of the year honors with Renta after averaging 17.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He'll play collegiately at North Dakota State.
Rice Lake's Tyler Orr and New Richmond's CJ Campbell both earned honorable mentions in Division 2 too. Both scored more than 20 points per game in the tough Big Rivers.
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause was a Division 3 honorable mention. He averaged 16 points per game for the Orioles, who took second place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
The Chippewa Valley had four honorable mentions in Division 4: Spring Valley's Connor Ducklow, Whitehall's Devon McCune, Fall Creek's Bo Vollrath and Elmwood/Plum City's Luke Webb.
Ducklow was the second-leading scorer in the Dunn-St. Croix, putting up just under 18 points per game for the Cardinals. Webb, the Dunn-St. Croix player of the year, edged him for the scoring title by averaging 18.4 points per contest. Webb also led the conference in rebounding with 12.8 per game.
Vollrath was the Western Cloverbelt player of the year. The sophomore tallied 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per night for the Crickets, who won the conference title.
McCune averaged 16.7 points per game for the Norse, the champions of the Large Dairyland Conference.
Flambeau's Harley Opachan was the area's lone representative on the Division 5 team. He scored 22.1 points per game and averaged 7.7 rebounds per contest for the East Lakeland champion Falcons.