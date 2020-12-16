For the first time since 2015, the McDonell boys basketball team enters a season without ending the previous one in Madison.
Of course, that's not really a knock against the Macks. McDonell reached the Division 5 sectional finals last winter, needing one more win to advance to a fifth consecutive state tournament. But the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
McDonell's sectional championship bout with Luck was canceled, and an influential senior class wasn't able to end its career at state. While things didn't conclude at the Kohl Center, the seniors still left behind an impressive legacy.
Now this year's group wants to carry the torch onward.
The Macks come into the season with several fresh faces looking to continue the program's strong tradition. To do so, they'll need to get used to the varsity level quickly.
McDonell's top two scorers from last winter, JD Bohaty and Eion Kressin, are both gone. New leadership will need to step up to replace them.
"This is a learning experience for everybody," Macks coach Adam Schilling said after the Macks fell to Fall Creek in their season opener on Tuesday. "I thought everybody that was in the game contributed positively to what we're trying to do. There's just little things that we've got to learn."
Senior forward Logan Hughes flashed some star power in the team's debut. After averaging 6.5 points per game last year, Hughes erupted for 27 points against Fall Creek.
More often than not, the Macks have had a high-volume scorer during their run over the last five years. Hughes made his case to be the next when he kicked off his senior campaign.
"He's pretty versatile," Schilling said. "He can score around the basket, outside and in the lane. He's somebody that we're going to need to score at a pretty high clip for us to be competitive. He got off to a good start."
The 6-foot-2 senior hit six 3-pointers against the Crickets. He was complemented by fellow senior Jake Siegenthaler, a guard who is the team's top returning scorer after averaging 7.8 points per contest last season. Siegenthaler opened the season with 14 points against Fall Creek.
Other seniors are filling larger roles than last year too. Guard Max Hauser and forward Tanner Opsal both saw plenty of minutes on Tuesday.
Youth will help create depth as well. Juniors Dan Anderson and Joe Janus got on the scoresheet against Fall Creek, and sophomore Eddie Mittermeyer hit a pair of triples.
The group is working to fine tune the way it wants to play, with nearly everybody adjusting to more minutes on the court.
"We've got to stay out of foul trouble, and there are a few passes here and there that we've got to shore up," Schilling said. "But that's why you play, to get those experiences. I think we've got smart kids who are able to learn from their mistakes."
McDonell has been a contender in the Western Cloverbelt Conference for several years, and playing in a league with several schools larger than them typically helps come playoff time. In the four straight trips to state, the Macks have won a Division 5 championship and finished as runner-up once.
To get a chance to return to state this year, pandemic permitting, this new group will need to learn and adjust quickly.
"I think we have the potential to do well and be competitive in all of our games if we have people step up and fill those roles," Schilling said.