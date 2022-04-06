The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team staked its claim as the area's best squad this season. The Old Abes had a breakout year, winning the Big Rivers championship for the first time since 2016 and reaching the Division 1 sectional finals 19 years after their last appearance.
Naturally, postseason honors have rolled in for the team's three standouts. Seniors Will Boser, Mekhi Shaw and LJ Wells all received all-state honors in one form or another. The three were also straightforward picks for the all-city team.
The Leader-Telegram's 2021-22 all-city team features Boser, Shaw and Wells from Memorial in addition to North's Roscoe Rennock and Regis' Kendon Krogman.
Boser is the lone repeat selection to this year's all-city team after earning a spot last season too. He took his game to a new level as a senior. The 6-foot-6 guard has long been known as a sharpshooter, but sacrificed statistics for team success. He was a leader in Memorial's push to the Big Rivers title.
Boser averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He was an honorable mention all-state selection by both the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and the Associated Press. He'll play collegiately at Concordia-St. Paul.
"He proved he could score 20 points per game last year, but he willingly sacrificed those statistics to raise the level of his whole team," Memorial coach Chad Brieske said.
Boser worked with Shaw and Wells to make the Old Abes the top team in the area this winter. Shaw pulled the strings as the team's point guard.
The 6-foot senior tallied 12.2 points per contest, but his greatest impact was as a distributor. Shaw passed 4.7 assists per game, and was a crafty defender with 2.5 steals per game too.
After missing his entire junior season due to injury, Shaw came back in a big way this winter. He earned honorable mention status on all-state teams by the WBCA and the Associated Press.
"He is one of the top basketball players in the area," Brieske said. "His comeback from injury made us what we were."
Wells may have been the most athletic player in the area this season, and he has the resume to prove it. The 6-foot-8 senior scored 15.8 points and pulled down 9.5 rebounds per contest — both team highs for Memorial.
Wells was an all-state high honorable mention by the Associated Press after receiving multiple votes for one of the all-state teams. He holds scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs like Toledo and Northern Kentucky.
"One of the best skill sets of any player in the BRC," River Falls coach Zac Campbell said.
Rennock was a first-team All-Big Rivers player for North this winter, taking a step forward from his junior year.
The 6-foot-2 senior scored 14 points per game for the Huskies, and added 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per night. He was also an important asset defensively for North.
Rennock was key as a leader for the Huskies, helping North take third in the Big Rivers.
"Roscoe just found a way to get things done," North coach Todd Marks said. "He was relentless on both ends of the floor; he never took a possession off. His competitiveness inspired his teammates to try and play with a similar mentality."
Krogman led Regis in scoring and was second in rebounding. He's the lone junior on this year's all-city team.
The 6-foot-4 wing scored 15.9 points per game for the Ramblers in addition to securing 6.1 rebounds per contest. He was a first-team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference selection.
Krogman was also a member of the all-city team in football last fall.
"Kendon draws a lot of attention from defenses and still had a really nice season," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said.
2021-22 All-City Team
Name;School;Pos.;Ht.;Yr.
Will Boser;Memorial;G;6-6;Sr.
Kendon Krogman;Regis;W;6-4;Jr.
Roscoe Rennock;North;F;6-2;Sr.
Mekhi Shaw;Memorial;G;6-0;Sr.
LJ Wells;Memorial;F;6-8;Sr.