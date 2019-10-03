During Billy Donlon’s most successful season at Wright State the Raiders were led by a 6-foot-6, 236-pound forward named JT Yoho.
Yoho led the team in scoring during the 2015-16 season, averaging 16.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds per game. That year, the Raiders went 22-13 with a 13-5 conference record, tied for second in the Horizon League.
Now, the former Raiders coach is trying to remake that magic at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and he’s hoping the 2020-21 squad is going to have its own Yoho in 6-foot-8, 203-pound Caden Boser.
The Eau Claire Memorial senior made it official Thursday night, verbally committing via Twitter to play for the Roos in the class of 2020. He originally announced he picked up an offer from the school last Friday.
“I just really loved everything about it,” Boser said of his visit. “Kansas City is a great city, the campus is great, the school is great. The coaching staff, the coach is a new coach there, he used to coach at Wright State and he was winning there, so he knows what he’s doing. I think he’s really building something special down there (in Kansas City) with his program.”
Donlon is entering his first season with the Roos, taking over the program after an 11-21 season in which Kansas City finished second to last in the Western Athletic Conference last year.
The team struggled to score last season, averaging 69.4 points per game, so in Donlon’s first recruiting class he decided to go after a dynamic offensive weapon in Boser.
“He compared me to one of his players he coached at Wright State named JT Yoho,” Boser said.
“He said he was like me, a stretch three or four and he said he loves my shooting.”
Boser is Kansas City’s second commit in his year alongside 6-foot-2 guard D’Anthony Pennington.
“They really made me know that I was their No. 1 priority,” Boser said. “That’s something other schools hadn’t done. That was a big factor.”
Boser was an All-Big Rivers selection and an AP all-state honorable mention as a junior in addition to his two Leader-Telegram honors, all-city team and All-Northwest first-team nods. He averaged 15.0 points and 9.8 rebounds and hit 35 percent from 3-point range last season.
When Boser came back from his official visit last weekend, Memorial basketball coach Chad Brieske had a feeling he knew where his star player was leaning.
“Just the way he talked about the coaching staff and the way they interacted with him, he seemed to have an excitement about him,” Brieske said. “After coaching Caden for a few years you know when he gets excited about something and I could tell he was genuinely excited about the opportunity and what the coaching staff was going to do down there.”
Boser said he was in no rush to commit and waited a few days to make sure he was comfortable with the decision. He talked it over with his family and when everyone was on board, he decided to make it official, choosing Kansas City over Illinois-Chicago and UW-Milwaukee.
Now, Boser said, being done with recruiting is a weight off his shoulders and he can begin getting ready for his senior basketball season.
“I can turn my focus to our high school season and getting to state,” he said.
Boser is the second Eau Claire native to commit to a Division I school for basketball this week, joining North’s Dalton Banks. He announced his verbal commitment to Southern Illinois on Tuesday.