Regis entered its Tuesday boys regional contest against Augusta with a 10-12 record. The Ramblers finished their conference season at fifth in the Western Cloverbelt, but entered the postseason with five wins in their last seven tries.
The eighth-seeded Ramblers made it six wins in their last eight with a 58-52 win over the ninth-seeded Beavers in the Division 4 regional quarterfinals at Regis.
“Our kids have done a great job all year coming to work on a daily basis, with the goal of trying to get just a little bit better,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “They’ve been really receptive to a lot of the instruction and coaching that we’ve given them. I’m proud of these kids for the victory tonight and I’m just really fortunate that we get to practice tomorrow again.”
The Beavers entered the game with a .500 record after finishing fifth in the Large Dairyland. The Ramblers were successful from the free throw line all evening long.
“To prepare for Augusta, we just approached it the same way we approach every day; Just try to get a little bit better,” Brenner said. “We talked a lot about (Augusta’s Dalton Robinson) and trying to contain him. He still did get a fair number of points as great players do. But, our focus was really to try and focus on ourselves and continually get better.”
The Ramblers will look to keep their momentum going when they travel to take on top-seeded Spring Valley in the regional semifinals on Friday.
Brenner also mentioned some of the adversity the team has faced this season.
“We’ve had a few really close heartbreaking losses where we were really close and on the verge of a victory and came up a little bit short,” he said. “Then you know, we got shut down with COVID a little bit there in the middle (of the season). But these kids, they haven’t changed their approach. They’re a very pleasant group to deal with. Also, the parents, I have really enjoyed the parents of this group as well.”
Looking ahead to Friday, Brenner knows Regis is in for a tough battle with the Cardinals.
“We know Spring Valley presents a big challenge,” he said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to go over there again. We know we’re the underdog in that match up, but we look forward to the challenge ahead.”