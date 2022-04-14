The Regis boys basketball team faced a bevy of obstacles early on this season. Whether it was due to an injury, COVID-19 or rust, the Ramblers had to scrap their way through the first half of the winter.
By the end of the year though, Regis got back on track to play its best basketball. The Ramblers finished 11-13 this season after a 7-12 start.
"It was a season where I think the kids learned how to deal with a lot of adversity, so I think that was beneficial for them," coach Bryant Brenner said. "We went through some ups and downs. ... Toward the end we were able to get our footing back and made some progress. We played some good basketball toward the end of the season."
The Ramblers had to get game-ready on a short schedule early in the season. Regis' football season lasted until mid-November, leaving little time for those who played both sports to get ready for basketball to begin at the end of the month.
By the time the team was fully in the swing of things, other setbacks hampered its progress. Injuries and COVID-19 hit around Christmas, forcing the Ramblers to adjust on the fly.
Regis sat at 7-12 after its first 19 games, but got itself on an upward trajectory afterward. The Ramblers rattled off three straight wins heading into the playoffs and beat Augusta in their playoff opener. Their season concluded with a loss to regional champion Spring Valley in the regional semifinals.
"I was proud of the kids," Brenner said. "Every time we dealt with a challenging situation, they turned it into an opportunity to get back up and get better. I thought for the most part, the kids competed really hard night in and night out."
Kendon Krogman led the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, earning the junior all-city honors along with a spot on the All-Northwest fourth team. He averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Jaren Payne, Josh Brickner, Zander Rockow and Alex Leis accounted for most of the rest of Regis' scoring. They all averaged between six and eight points per night.
The Ramblers were relatively young this season, but will graduate three seniors. Leis, Greg Sokup and Matthew Vesperman will all move on.
"I think all the players, especially the seniors, gave us everything they had," Brenner said. "Alex was a really steady, consistent player for us. Greg Sokup came off the bench and was a role player, and then Matthew Vesperman didn't get a lot of minutes but gave us a lot of looks in practice as part of our scout team. Those guys had no issues, they were all good team-type guys who were willing to do whatever was asked of them."
Brenner announced in early April he would be stepping down from his role as basketball coach after four years. He's the longtime coach of the Regis football program, and said he thought a change would be in the best interest of the kids.
"I really felt that the kids need to hear a different voice on the basketball team," Brenner said. "They deal with me in the classroom, in the weight room, in football and basketball. I commend them for that, but it seemed they needed a different voice."
Given the Ramblers' youth this season, whoever takes the reins of the program next winter will have an experienced group that could be a factor in the Western Cloverbelt.
"They are going to be very successful. I think all that experience is going to pay off," Brenner said. "Whoever the coach is, they're going to inherit a very good team. I think this team should be near the top of the conference next year."