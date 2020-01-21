ALMA CENTER —These situations have become all too familiar for Alma Center Lincoln.
Going into Tuesday's game against Immanuel Lutheran, the Hornets had played in eight games decided by seven points or less — four of those in Dairyland Conference play.
Make that nine games after a 60-59 home win over the Lancers.
Immanuel Lutheran came out hot. Britten Rutz started the scoring with a 3-pointer which started a run that saw the Lancers build the lead to 14-6. The only points for the Hornets were two 3s from Justin Rowekamp, a product of the 1-3-1 and 2-3 zones that the Lancers were playing.
“It’s an adjustment we’ve made," Lincoln coach Jeremy Hanson said. “We started moving him to the corner because that's where the open spots are.”
Then the Hornets got Ethan Breheim in the scoring chart, putting nine of Lincoln’s next 11 points on the board to head an 11-2 run that gave the Hornets their first lead of the game.
That came with 7:50 left in the first half. The rest of the half was tied twice, with four lead changes going into the final minute when Austin Calkins and Ryder Wyss scored five points to give the Hornets a 30-25 lead at the half, their largest lead at that point.
And given the number of close games Lincoln has played, Hanson knew his team was in a comfortable spot.
"Every game is like this,” he said.
It was more of the same to start the second half. Ben Oster scored for Immanuel, but Calkins had an answer for the Hornets. Both teams continued to switch defenses. Lincoln went from a 2-3 to a man-to-man. The Lancers switched back from a 2-3 zone to a 1-3-1.
Breheim scored two more of his game-high 30 points in the first possession out of that switch, pulling Lincoln within two of the lead.
The Hornets have 5 players on the floor that can play different possessions, making them hard to play zone against.
“We’re pretty diverse on whatever we can run,” Breheim said. “Anything you throw at us, we’ll pretty much be ready for.”
Jaxsen Comstock scored from inside the paint to bring the game to its fourth lead change before Rutz answered with two to pull Immanuel up front. After a stretch that saw Rutz and Breheim predominantly score for each team, Ryan Zimmerman made a 3-pointer to give Immanuel a five point lead with 5:34 left, which tied their largest of the second half.
"We stayed focused,” Immanuel Lutheran coach Tom Williams said.
Scoring-wise, the game slowed down in the final 5:16 with only three field goals to close the game out, but the drama certainly wasn’t lacking.
Wyss made a field goal to start a 6-1 Lincoln run, and the Hornets tied the game for the seventh and final time.
Zimmerman got fouled while trying to get past a defender on the sideline and hit both free throws.
“That’s the guy I want on the free throw line," Williams said.
So trailing by two, the Hornets found themselves in a familiar spot with the ball in Rowekamp’s hands in the far corner. He connected from deep to give the Hornets a lead they wouldn't lose.
“We needed a clutch shot," Rowekamp said of what was going through his mind. “Lately I’ve been hitting the corner 3 a lot.”
The win for Lincoln keeps it undefeated in the Dairyland Large going into Friday night's game at Blair-Taylor. Lincoln would be the first Division 5 school to win the Dairyland Large since Eleva-Strum in 2012.
“For us to have 150 kids and be on top of the Large right now at 8-0 is huge," Hanson said.
Blair-Taylor is also unbeaten in the Dairyland, but maybe more importantly is in the same sub-sectional as Lincoln.
“I keep telling the kids we can't win anything (title-wise) on Friday and we can’t lose anything on Friday," Hanson said. “It’ll be an exciting night.”
Alma Center Lincoln 60, Immanuel Lutheran 59
Immanuel Lutheran (5-3): Ryan Zimmerman 16, Paul Schierenbeck 2, Isaiah Plath 4, Ethan Sydow 10, Ben Oster 10, Britten Rutz 17.
Alma Center Lincoln (13-2): Ryder Wyss 8, Blake Hansen 4, Austin Calkins 2, Ethan Breheim 30, Justin Rowekamp 14, Riley Janke 2.
3-point goals: Immanuel Lutheran 8 (Zimmerman 2, Sydow 3, Rutz 3), Alma Center Lincoln 7 (Wysss 2, Breheim, Rowekamp 4).
Halftime: Alma Center Lincoln 30-25.