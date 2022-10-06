The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team recorded a second victory over its northside rival Thursday evening, beating North 8-0 at home. Sophomore Oscar Sreckov scored his first varsity goal in the match and said afterward, “scoring was just kind of in the back of my mind, I was expecting to find a shot, and when it came I was like ‘Yes!’”
Sreckov’s was not the only individual achievement for the Old Abes in the contest. Junior Liam Junker scored a hat trick in the match.
“It’s really exciting,” Junker said. “I just love scoring goals and playing with my friends and sharing the love of this game with one another.”
Junker’s first goal came in the eighth minute, and he scored the other two in the opening moments of the second half.
Head coach David Kite indicated his awareness of the Old Abes’ high playoff seed and explained he and his team are focused mostly on the games that are still right in front of them, such as the upcoming meeting with Hudson on Tuesday.
Kite was happy with how his team started the Thursday contest with a pair of early goals, and said the squad took some time to settle down as a team and refocus during halftime while still leading the game 2-0. He also acknowledged playing North is always a challenge.
“(Coach) Terry (Albrecht) always brings a solid squad down, so it’s always great to get the win,” Kite said. “We know they always put up a fight.”
He expressed pleasure and how his team is trying to keep things simple, and said, “Simple is beautiful right now for the Abes, trying to play touch possessions soccer and trying to find the best option on the team. It’s really moving into good passing positions and passing lanes where we are able to see some nice play together.”
Kite set aside discussion of playoffs for a moment in favor of discussing the team’s chance to share a conference title with Hudson.
“We are still looking at the regular season, and once the regular season is over we’ll start thinking of playoffs,” Kite said.
The Abes host Hudson Tuesday to wrap up the regular season. The Huskies host Arcadia Monday and River Falls Tuesday.