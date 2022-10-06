The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team recorded a second victory over its northside rival Thursday evening, beating North 8-0 at home. Sophomore Oscar Sreckov scored his first varsity goal in the match and said afterward, “scoring was just kind of in the back of my mind, I was expecting to find a shot, and when it came I was like ‘Yes!’”

Sreckov’s was not the only individual achievement for the Old Abes in the contest. Junior Liam Junker scored a hat trick in the match.