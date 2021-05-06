Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer isn't used to its season ending this early. But it isn't used to playing a team of Stevens Point's caliber this early, either.
The Panthers scored off a free kick in the 88th minute to break a tie and secure a 2-1 triumph in the first round of the playoffs Thursday at Memorial. The loss ends the Old Abes' attempt at mounting a second straight trip to a state tournament, with an appearance in the alternative fall state tourney on the line this year.
"It just wasn't our day," Memorial coach David Kite said. "Their physicality threw us off. They're a big, strong team. They outmatched us physically in every area. We just weren't able to play our game and you could see that. It's a shame, but congrats to Stevens Point. ... Ultimately their physicality was too much for us."
Luke Hinchcliffe netted the difference-maker, taking advantage of a bit of confusion from the Abes. Stevens Point attempted a quick kick after being awarded a free kick that went to the back of the goal, but the referee waived it off since he hadn't yet blown his whistle. The Panthers got back in position and were able to pull off a set piece to the right side, setting up Hinchcliffe for a shot through traffic.
"That was a smart ball, and we were kind of thrown off at that moment," Kite said. "We were trying to get our shape back, and these things happen."
The Old Abes started well, scoring the game's first goal in just the second minute. Ben Zumwalt found an open Lukas Olson standing in the box, and Olson was able to quickly tap the ball to the bottom right corner after taking the cross.
"We had a fantastic start, obviously," Kite said. "But Stevens Point took momentum very quickly back. They were knocking on the door pretty much the entire game."
Stevens Point's size helped the Panthers control the middle of the field, making any Old Abe clear difficult. Memorial was also without four starters due to injury, including leading point-producer Jared Nunez. Defenseman Matt Gyorfi, midfielder Will Whitis and forward Joey Moua were also forced to the bench.
"That hurts, especially in these big games," Kite said. "But fair credit to the lads that stepped in. They did what we could, and it was a great battle. It could have gone either way."
The Panthers equalized on an own goal, with a header from the Old Abe back line not going quite far enough to clear the goal. Instead, it rainbowed into the top of the net in a way that was near impossible to stop for Memorial keeper Brody Luepke.
The game seemed destined for overtime, especially once two stellar Stevens Point chances in the final 20 minutes came up short. A Panther header in the 72nd minute bounced off the crossbar and down to Luepke, and then Daken Welch saved a goal in the 86th by leaping up and heading the ball away right on the goal line.
But just two minutes later, the Panthers got their go-ahead tally to bring Memorial's season to an end.
"We were ready for the situation and it presented itself," Stevens Point coach Derek Bell said. "You really can't ask for anything more from your guys when they take exactly what you've been working on and execute it."
The Old Abes, who went 11-4, graduate a six-player senior class of Gyorfi, Ryan Biwer, Easton Bertoni, Ryder Woodworth, Jack Campbell and Garrett Woodford.
"It's been a great year," Kite said. "We've played 15 games and scored 83 goals. We've had a brilliant alternate fall season. I couldn't be prouder. We left everything on the field, that's all I've asked of them every day."
Stevens Point advances to play Appleton North, which bested Eau Claire North Thursday, in the sectional semifinals. And in just three months from now, the Old Abes will be back to work for tryouts.
"We're a little hurt, obviously," Kite said. "But what hurts instructs. We'll be back in the fall."
Stevens Point 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1
SP;1;1;— 2
ECM;1;0;— 1
Goals: 1, Memorial, Lukas Olson (Ben Zumwalt), 3rd minute; 2, Stevens Point, own goal, 39th minute; 3, Stevens Point, Luke Hinchcliffe (Tristan Anderson), 88th minute. Shots: Stevens Point 12, Memorial 4. Saves: Spencer Banks (Stevens Point) 2, Brody Luepke (Memorial) 2.