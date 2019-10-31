While many of their classmates cheered in full costume on the sideline, Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer showed just how scary good it can be on Halloween.
The Old Abes earned a second straight victory against rival Hudson, a fellow state-ranked program, clinching a 2-0 triumph Thursday in a chippy sectional semifinal matchup featuring seven total yellow cards. Memorial got goals from Garrett Woodford and Jared Nunez to lock up a trip to Appleton for the sectional final Saturday.
“I’m so proud of these boys,” Nunez said. “We battled and we deserved to win. ... Every boy puts 110% during the season and off the season and it showed today. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Woodford put the Abes ahead early, heading home a cross from Will Hartman in the 10th minute, and Nunez gave the Abes more of a cushion in the 71st. He fired a shot from the right side of the box that Hudson keeper Jared Biederman got a piece of, but not enough to stop the ball from bouncing into the net.
The Memorial players went right to the student section after the second finish, jumping up and down in celebration. There were still 20 minutes left to seal it, but the Abe faithful could tell how close they were.
“It hasn’t been my best season, with injuries and a lot of yellow cards,” Nunez said.
“To score in front of my school and celebrate with those guys, it was surreal.”
The Raiders’ best chances came on a pair of free kicks in prime position, one in the 32nd and a second in the 80th. Abe keeper Scott Knowlton made a save on the first opportunity, while the second was blocked by Memorial’s defensive wall.
The Abes did well to clear the ball in the closing minutes, but Hudson nearly found the back of the net in the 89th when a ball got behind Knowlton. Luckily for the squad, Will Whitis was there to clear the ball up high in the air and away from trouble.
“It was a battle from the first minute to the last,” Memorial coach David Kite said. “Really high-octane soccer. Ultimately I felt the Abes had a little bit more than the Raiders tonight.”
Knowlton finished with six saves, earning the shutout.
There’s no love lost between Hudson and Memorial with the squads almost always vying against each other for the league crown. The playoff atmosphere amped up the intensity even further, leading to a physical and testy 90 minutes.
The Old Abes went 2-0-1 on the season against their biggest competition in the league, winning the last two contests each by a pair of goals.
“There’s a lot of seniors on both teams and we’ve just always had a rivalry,” Memorial defender Logan Junker said. “I don’t think I’ve been on a team any year in high school where we’ve beaten them twice. So that means a lot to me.”
Memorial did suffer a loss in the closing minutes when defender Ryan Biwer went down with a leg injury in the 84th. He did not put weight on his left leg as Kite and a trainer helped him off the field. He was on crutches as the team celebrated its survival for at least one more game.
Up next for Memorial is Appleton North, a team that served as major motivation for Memorial this season. The Abes fell to Appleton North in last year’s regional final in a 12-round shootout. Shortly after, Memorial was back in the weight room preparing for a deep playoff run this fall.
Appleton North is coming off a 2-1 overtime victory against Green Bay Preble Thursday night.
“I love this time of the year,” Kite said. “It doesn’t get better than October. ... What an opportunity that is. How many kids get a chance to play in a sectional final? We look at Saturday as an exciting opportunity and we’ll definitely be ready for it.”
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 0
Hudson 0 0 — 0
ECM 1 1 — 2
Goals: 1, ECM, Garrett Woodford (Will Hartman), 10th minute; 2, ECM, Jared Nunez (Jacob Peloquin), 71st minute. Shots: Hudson 8, Memorial 14. Saves: Jared Biederman (Hudson) 9, Scott Knowlton (ECM) 6. Records: Hudson 17-4-2; Eau Claire Memorial 18-1-3.