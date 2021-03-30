Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer looked like a team that waited an extra seven months to score on Tuesday afternoon.
The Old Abes, who most recently played in the 2019 state tournament, scored seven goals in the first half as they rolled to a 9-0 season-opening road victory against crosstown rival Eau Claire North.
"I'm very happy, obviously," Memorial coach David Kite said. "Just more happy for the seniors. We've been waiting a long time for this and it's finally coming to fruition. Super happy with the performance. Overall I thought it was a good 90-minute exercise for us. Some nice goals, some good finishing."
Jared Nunez notched a hat trick and dished out a pair of assists in a dominant showing. Joey Moua scored twice and added an assist. It was a sharp performance, especially considering boys soccer teams competing in the alternative fall season were only allowed to begin practicing last week.
Nunez looked strong from the jump, putting up two goals and two assists in the first 28 minutes of play. He showed off his shiftiness with a fair share of long runs, weaving through the Husky defense.
"I've been playing club, so that's been helping," Nunez said. "I came in prepared physically and I was working on my game mentally as well, trying to keep it quiet with the refs."
He opened the scoring six minutes in, completing a run from the left side of the box. Mason Sherman changed directions to put a shot past North goalie Caden Eberle 15 minutes later before a run of three goals all involving Nunez.
Nunez got a pass off from near the North end line to Will Whitis in the middle of the box, and Whitis rewarded him with his first assist in the 22nd minute. In the 25th minute Nunez made it 4-0 when a free kick landed in front of him in prime position, and in the 28th he sent over a perfect cross that only needed a tap in from Lukas Olson to complete.
"Nunez, he's something special, that's for sure," Kite said. "He's just so exciting on the ball. He draws so many people to him that he creates so much space for the rest of the team. He's quite a player."
Then it was Moua's turn to get involved in three straight goals. The sophomore scored twice and dished out an assist to Whitis. Nunez closed out the offense in the 74th minute after getting behind the goalkeeper on a run.
North's best chance came with about 15 minutes remaining in the contest, a shot that went past Memorial goalie Devon Barragan-Briseno but hit the crossbar.
Barragan-Briseno made five saves for Memorial, while Eberle made nine for North.
Memorial returns pieces from its sectional championship squad of 2019, and the Abes looked the part in their first outing of the season.
"It's almost been two years since I played high school ball," Nunez said. "Today was just crazy. I couldn't sleep this last week, I could not sleep at all. I was so anxious to get out and play. Same with (my teammates). They all wanted to play, and today they proved they wanted to play. ... It feels so good to be back, literally I'm speechless."
North has a young roster made up largely of underclassmen, including multiple freshmen starters. With such a quick turnaround from the opening practice to games, the Huskies will need to do plenty of learning on the fly.
"No. 1 is maintaining good possession," North coach Terry Albrecht said of the focal points going forward. "Getting the defense to work together, and then getting creative in our attack. We changed up our formation a little bit and are trying to have more of an attack, but we have to garner more of the possession, which we didn't do a very good job of the first half of the game. We turned the ball over too easily, and you can't do that against a good team."
Both teams will travel for their next games on Thursday. Memorial is heading to Holmen and North to Sparta.
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Eau Claire North 0
ECM;7;2;—;9
ECN;0;0;—;0
Goals: 1, Memorial, Jared Nunez (Mason Sherman), 6th minute; 2, Memorial, Sherman (Cole Plitz), 21st minute; 3, Memorial, Will Whitis (Nunez), 22nd minute; 4, Memorial, Nunez, 25th minute; 5, Memorial, Lukas Olson (Nunez), 28th minute; 6, Memorial, Joey Moua (Daken Welch), 42nd minute; 7, Memorial, Whitis (Moua), 44th minute; 8, Moua (Ryder Woodford), 54th minute; 9, Nunez, 74th minute. Shots: Eau Claire Memorial 26, Eau Claire North 6. Saves: Devon Barragan-Briseno (Memorial) 5, Caden Eberle (North) 9.