Eau Claire Memorial earned its city sweep. With it comes a trip to the regional finals.
Sophomore Jared Nunez showed off his playmaking skills, notching three assists, as the Old Abes fought through a soggy field and rolled to a 7-0 victory against rival Eau Claire North on Tuesday at Memorial. It marked the Old Abes' third victory against the Huskies in a two-week span.
"We're probably playing our best ball at the right time of the year," Memorial coach David Kite said.
The Abes' focus now turns to Stevens Point, which bested D.C. Everest 1-0 Tuesday night.
Memorial opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Luke Rosenberger took a pass from Nunez and fired a howitzer. Seven minutes later, Nunez recorded another helper on a cross from the right end line to a cutting Lui Shi Xiong, who beat North goalie Ayden White in the box.
"The assists, it's my teammates helping me build up to the play," Nunez said. "We started strong and that's what led to the win."
Mason Sherman closed the first half production when a corner kick from Jacob Peloquin bounced off a defender and to him in the box.
Defender Matt Gyorfi scored his first goal of the season in the 65th minute to open the second half, hammering home a rebound off a blocked shot to push the lead to four.
"I was pretty pumped," Gyorfi said. "It was pretty meaningful during playoffs."
Peloquin found the net on a shot that went across the box in the 74th, and six minutes later Nunez capped off his trio of assists when he found Sherman for a goal in transition.
"He adds an extra dimension to us," Kite said of Nunez, "his creativeness, his ability to put a ball where he needs to."
Rounding out the scoring was Joey Moua in the 89th minute.
Memorial hosts the final on Saturday.
"We're ready," Nunez said. "It's all started from the preseason. Right when we lost to Appleton (North in the playoffs last season), it was a depressing loss, but we bounced off. One week later, we were in the weight room already training for the next season. That's helped and that showed today."
The loss marks the end of eight North seniors' high school careers, including its stellar goalkeeper. White was particularly emotional after the final whistle, embracing his coach Terry Albrecht.
"He wants to win so badly," Albrecht said. "You can see by the effort he puts on the field from start to finish. It's tough for him not to be successful."
White recorded double-digit saves, with the final score not reflecting his performance.
"We know Ayden's a great keeper, obviously," Kite said. "The two times we've played him before he's made some really good saves. We knew that that if we did not have a confident start, it could have been a much more challenging game."
As a team, the Huskies finished 3-18-2 on the season and 1-10-1 in Big Rivers play.
"(It was) a learning year, a growing year," Albrecht said. "We had more freshmen on the varsity boys team this year than we've ever had. ... We started four at one time, and one was a goalie while Ayden was down. So, the future, with what we have, is very bright."
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 0
North 0 0 — 0
Memorial 3 4 — 7
Goals: 1, ECM, Luke Rosenberger (Jared Nunez), 9th minute; 2, ECM, Liu Shi Xiong (Nunez), 16th minute; 3, ECM, Mason Sherman (Jacob Peloquin), 33rd minute; 4, Matt Gyorfi, 65th minute; 5, ECM, Peloquin, 74th minute; 6, ECM, Sherman (Nunez), 80th minute; 7, Joey Moua (Ethan Pawlak), 89th minute. Shots: North 0, Eau Claire Memorial 29. Saves: Ayden White (ECN) 13. Records: North 3-18-2; Memorial 16-1-3.