It wasn’t always pretty for Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer in Thursday’s city clash. Yet the Old Abes still walked away victors, retaining the inside track for a Big Rivers title.
And afterward, the team got a reminder of its main motivator this fall.
Memorial dug out of a 1-0 halftime deficit, getting two goals in a three minute span before adding cushion in a 3-1 victory against North on home turf.
The squad was playing without its two captains, Jared Nunez and Ben Zumwalt, and that seemed to hinder the remaining players’ organization and heighten stress levels. Pressure was cranked up after a ball sent into the Memorial box found the foot of Husky Ryan Conlin, who gave the visitors an early advantage in the 27th minute.
“We were missing leadership, our two captains were injured tonight,” Memorial coach David Kite said. “No excuse though. When one soldier falls down another soldier needs to step in. We didn’t do that tonight in the first half. We looked anxious, we looked nervous. We were panicking and rushing. We were too worried about the scoreboard and not the process, and you can’t play the game that way.”
The halftime break gave Kite and assistant coach Kimamo Wahome an opportunity to calm their team down and refocus. It took just four minutes in the second half for Memorial to get its equalizer on a ball headed in from the top of the box by Lukas Olson. Three minutes later, Wesley Paul ripped off a shot from up top to give Memorial a lead it did not relinquish.
“We had the ball, we had all of the possession,” Olson said. “Once that first goal went win, we were just like, we’ve got to stay calm.”
Liam Junker rounded out the Abe offense in the 66th minute, helping the Old Abes stay perfect in Big Rivers play. Their main competition, Hudson, took a draw earlier this week against River Falls. Memorial now controls its own destiny.
“The boys responded in the second half, so I’m very happy for that,” Kite said.
Players and coaches on both sides of the city clash were wearing “12 strong” T-shirts, designed to honor the life of Ryder Woodworth. The former Memorial soccer captain died in a car accident in August. He was 19, set to begin his college athletic and academic career at UW-Superior.
Following the final whistle, the two programs came together in a sign of unity. All the coaches and players, including the JV squads, lined up by one of the goals wearing their T-shirts for a photo opportunity.
“The Eau Claire community in general has been amazing in their response to Ryder,” Kite said. “North and Memorial, we’re family here in Eau Claire. That’s just demonstrated right there. We fought tooth and nail on the field there and then we’re brothers in arms when it comes to things that really mean a lot.”
Kite suggested the idea before the game to North coach Terry Albrecht, who had been trying to come up with a way for the Huskies to show their support.
“The beginning of the season when this happened, the boys at North wanted to do something,” Albrecht said. “We were trying to figure out what to do, and this just seemed like the right thing to do at the time.”
A sizable group of Old Abes players suited up alongside Woodworth. For them, the moment was a reminder of what they’re playing for this season.
“The whole game was dedicated to Ryder,” Olson said. “He was a captain, a brother to all of us. We wanted to put on a show for him. We didn’t play great. We got the win, but we usually like to play a lot better than we did. Regardless, today was about honoring Ryder and celebrating how much he meant to all of us.”
Memorial 3, North 1
North 1 0 — 1
Memorial 0 3 — 3
Goals: 1, North, Ryan Conlin (Fisher Burnett), 27th minute; 2, Memorial, Lukas Olson (Dixon Brunclik), 44th minute; 3, Memorial, Wesley Paul (Christopher Yengo), 47th minute; 4, Memorial, Liam Junker (Mason Sherman), 66th minute. Shots: North 1, Memorial 15. Saves: Nolan Sullivan (North) 10, Kyle Hedburg (North) 1.