For many graduating seniors, the summer is in part spent preparing for the next chapter of their lives. Whether that involves getting ready to go off to college or enter the workforce, it's usually a time of change.
Jared Nunez's summer will be full of changes too, but his adjustments will be anything but typical. Chief among them: He'll be learning German.
Nunez, who is set to graduate from Eau Claire Memorial this spring, recently announced he plans to move to Germany in July to continue his soccer career overseas. The reigning Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year will begin training in Europe with Sportwerk, a soccer academy in the small town of Ochtrup, near the Germany-Netherlands border.
Nunez said Sportwerk scouting director Zack Hamm identified him while he was playing in a tournament with his club team in January in Florida. That got the process started, and eventually it was mutually agreed to be a good fit.
"I'm super pumped," Nunez said. "I can't wait to get to work. It will definitely be a change mentally, 100%. It will be soccer every day and I'm super excited."
Nunez will take part in a residency program where he'll train in a professional-level environment. He'll do some schooling, including taking German classes, but the primary focus will be on soccer.
"It will be eat, sleep, soccer, and repeat that seven days a week," Nunez said. "I can't wait. Soccer's a thing I love to do, and I think I'll have a lot of fun over there."
Players in the program receive coaching from professionally-licensed coaches, and will be able to play in the German Football Association league against academy teams from Germany's professional clubs.
Exposure to high-level youth competition and the chance to be seen by European scouts were big draws for Nunez.
"We'll have chances to play like Bayern Munich's academy, Borussia Dortmund's academy, all the powerhouse German teams. We'll play those guys," Nunez said. "And we'll play teams from the Netherlands too. ... The exposure there is crazy. If you play well, the chance of you being picked up by a team over there is higher."
At the end of the program in June of 2023, players are able to pursue professional opportunities or return to the United States, where they will have their college eligibility intact.
Nunez would like to play professionally, but he doesn't have a set goal for himself for the end of his time with Sportwerk. He had originally planned to play at UW-Eau Claire before he ultimately chose the overseas route.
"I haven't done much thinking about that, but my goal ultimately is to go over there and hopefully sign pro," Nunez said. "It will be tremendous being in a pro environment. There will be no distractions and you'll be training like a pro and be treated like a pro. Everything there is top tier, and if I get my stuff together, if I really want it, there's a possibility. But I wouldn't be too upset if I ended up not signing, because there's the opportunity to come back here and play. If it doesn't work out, I would love to play college soccer."
Nunez was a four-year varsity player for the Old Abes. As a senior last fall, he earned all-state and co-Big Rivers player of the year honors. The forward had 10 goals and 13 assists last season.
“His ball mastery is probably one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Memorial coach David Kite said last fall. “From going to a stationary position to a five-to-10 yard sprint, he’s probably one of the quickest kids I’ve ever coached in a short distance. ... When he gets the ball at his feet and he looks up and he sees one defender here and one defender there and one defender there, he’s already breaking space down. Not only how can I get past this first guy, but how can I get past all three?”
That approach to the game helped set Nunez apart on the high school fields in Wisconsin. He'll look to showcase the same skill set in Europe.
"I think Germany is going to be a very, very good thing for me," Nunez said. "It can benefit me in a lot of ways, for sure."