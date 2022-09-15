The Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer teams played out the most recent edition of their intracity rivalry Thursday night at North. The Old Abes walked away with a 7-0 win.
Memorial senior Daken Welch scored the game’s first goal in the eighth minute with an assist from Wesley Paul. Both Paul and Liam Junker went on to score two goals for Memorial.
Paul received an assist from Joseph Moua for a goal in the 35th minute, making the score 2-0 in Memorial’s favor.
One of Paul’s next kicks found the back of the net in the 38th minute, which made the score 3-0. The next goal scored was the responsibility of Charles Funk in the 49th minute. Joseph Moua scored an unassisted goal in the 50th to make the score 5–0. Liam Junker made it a 6-0 game six minutes later, then scored the final goal in the 69th minute.
"We are feeling pretty good," Paul said. "We obviously have very high spirits, and are excited to be back in conference play and playing again this year. We have a very strong team this year, so we are hoping to make it to state and we can go all the way. It’s the hope.”
Paul indicated the Old Abes have worked hard on building team chemistry this season and knowing where everyone is on the field to build plays and runs.
"A lot of goals have come from the chemistry that we built,” Paul said.
He explained they have been building chemistry through the summer doing things like strength training and conditioning and working on things and just having fun. He said, “some of us have been playing together for seven, eight years and that helps a lot.” The junior elaborated that good communication skills are crucial on the field, and were part of the chemistry built among the team.
The Old Abes watched Husky goalkeeper Caden Eberle take a substantial vertical leap to block a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. Eberle finished the game with 16 saves.
Memorial improved to 3-1-0 in the Big Rivers this season, while North dropped to 2-1-1. The Huskies entered the game atop the conference standings with seven points.