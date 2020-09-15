CHIPPEWA FALLS — Regis/McDonell soccer's season-opening game against Arcadia Tuesday kicked off a bit early, two minutes prior to its scheduled 5 p.m. start time. After months of waiting for a return to competition, no one can blame those involved for being a tad eager.
“Just being with your friends, getting some exercise and some fresh air, it’s obviously a joy,” Regis/McDonell senior center back Noah Helms said.
And while the result on the Casper Park field didn't go in the Saints' favor — a 7-1 loss to a talented Arcadia squad — just starting this unusual season at all is a triumph in itself. Saints coach Joe Cash said he didn't think we'd get this far following his team's opener Tuesday, the first day boys soccer and volleyball could be played in Wisconsin.
"And I still don't have a lot of confidence that we'll make it through," Cash said.
Players understand the fragility of their campaign, too. Regis/McDonell has already seen one game, originally scheduled for this week, postponed. Right now, the team has only five games on the docket.
Cash has challenged his squad: If the season ended tomorrow, would you be happy with your performance?
"We obviously know it could end at any moment," Helms said. "So we do our best to have fun and work hard every day."
Like the Saints, most boys soccer squads in the area are playing this fall. But one of the two that has instead opted for the alternative spring, Eau Claire Memorial, leaves a major hole in the local scene and drastically changes the makeup of the Big Rivers.
The Old Abes won the BRC last season and, along with conference-mate Rice Lake, made the trek down to Milwaukee for the state tournament. Memorial and Eau Claire North will play out-of-conference schedules starting in March, instead.
Combined, Memorial and Hudson have swept Big Rivers title honors for the last decade. Now, the Raiders will play without their archrival on the pitch.
"The whole thing is strange, honestly," Hudson coach Steve Sollom said.
The Big Rivers has already announced it isn't keeping track of standings or naming conference champions anyways, perhaps adding or taking away from the weirdness of it all depending on your perspective.
"Since our conference is incomplete this fall, I don’t know that I would call it a full conference race," Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said.
While dreams of a Big Rivers Conference title have already been dashed, the possibility for a trip to state is still up in the air. The WIAA is making decisions on each fall sport's culminating event 30 days before it is scheduled. Boys soccer is slated for Nov. 5-7 at Uihlein Soccer Park.
A school like Rice Lake, which made it to Milwaukee for the first time since 2016 last year, can only play the games in front of it and hope for the best.
Like Regis/McDonell, Big Rivers schools will see a reduction in games this fall as the BRC moves to conference-only play. No one can complain too much though, especially those like Sollom also involved in girls soccer that saw the entirety of last season scrapped.
This year is about making the most of the time you get playing the beautiful game.
"You never know," Sollom said. "Any minute they could pull the rug out from you and say, 'Sorry, the team you were supposed to play against can't play.’"