MILWAUKEE — Another strong playoff run came to an end at the state tournament.
The Rice Lake boys soccer team's defense kept it in the game, but with a limited number of scoring opportunities the Warriors weren't able to match top-seeded Shorewood in a 2-0 defeat in a Division 3 state semifinal on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
The Greyhounds scored both of their goals minutes apart midway through the first half to earn a spot in Saturday's championship contest.
"We struggled to get anything going on the attack," Rice Lake coach Rich Holmes said. "We could kind of get two-thirds of the way there but we weren’t establishing ourselves in the final third. Credit to them, they're a very good squad, all three layers of the field."
In the early going the Warriors did a solid job of preventing clean shots at the goal, with defenders stepping in front of shots from the outside. Eventually Shorewood broke through 22 minutes and 23 seconds into the game. Shorewood's Denis Krioutchenkov sent a cross from the left corner that Henry Zhang knocked into the back of the net to get the Greyhounds on the scoreboard.
"We knew they were going to be fast and we tried to cope with it, play a more defensive approach," senior Jake Engebritson said. "That’s a solid team and they found ways to break us down but as the end of the day we defended them well for the most part — a couple of slip ups and that’s how they ended up finding the back of the net."
Shorewood added on fewer than two minutes later as Ben Skwierawski received a pass near the middle of the field about 15 yards away from the goal. Skwierawski lofted a shot over the head of Rice Lake goalie Yahir Sanchez to put the Greyhounds ahead by the final margin.
Rice Lake held Shorewood off the board for the remainder of the contest. Sanchez collected 11 saves in the game, with seven of those coming in the first half.
"At halftime we thought it was time to hunker down, it’s the last 40 minutes of some of our careers," Engebritson said. "We just went out there, gave it every inch of effort that we had and at the end of the I think we can be proud."
Shorewood had a 30-2 advantage on total shots.
Rice Lake finishes the season 17-7-2 overall as the Warriors captured their ninth consecutive regional championship and earned a trip to the state tournament for the second time in the last three years. It was the program's fifth appearance overall, all coming in the last eight years. The Warriors graduate a senior class of 10 student-athletes.
"They’ve not just come out and tried to win," Holmes said of the seniors. "They've come out to be good people and set a good tone for the program and for the kids that are looking up to them and represent the community well."
Having played their last game for the Warriors are Yahir Sanchez, Engebritson, Forest Grenier, Andrew Nelson, Edgar Sanchez, Aidan Putnam, Caleb Johnson, Arsen Crisler, Fanda Hebr and Ian Krance.
"I’m proud that we came together," Putnam said. "Most of us seniors, most of us didn’t have much time together — some were new, some were just coming back for us and they all stepped up. Every single one of them they worked their butts off this summer and they just came to play this year."