RICE LAKE — The first 20 minutes are key for the Rice Lake boys soccer team.
With that mindset as the focus, the Warriors capitalized on a pair of scoring chances on free kicks minutes apart just past the 20-minute mark on their way to earning a 4-0 victory over Mosinee in a Division 3 sectional final on Saturday night. The victory punch their ticket to the state tournament.
"They played through some tough pressure the other team was putting on them," Rice Lake coach Rich Holmes said. "They stayed within themselves and kept their minds and their focus on playing a strong 80 minutes and not getting sucked into things emotionally, and just remained focused on the next play. I told them if they did that, it they just keep doing that — keep being relentless — that they’re going to like the result at the end of game most of the time."
Rice Lake last played at state in 2019, and it's the Warriors fifth state appearance over the last eight seasons. The Division 3 state semifinals are set for Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
In the 17th minute, Jake Engebritson was on the attack when he was tripped, setting up a free kick from 25 yards out. Forest Grenier took the kick and he sliced the ball past a diving goalie into the left corner of the net to put Rice Lake on the scoreboard.
"We’ve been talking all season about how scoring in the first 20 minutes is crucial to really define what we’re going to be in the game," Grenier said. "I’ve been working on those free kicks all year and I was really confident walking up and taking those."
Five minutes later it was an almost duplicate situation as Engebritson again was tripped. This time Grenier had the free kick from 30 yards away from the goal. He sent a low liner toward the net with Mosinee goalie Keaton Wieloch getting in front of it, but it slid under his hands and rolled into the goal for Grenier's second score of the contest.
"He’s got a rocket of a shot to be sure," Holmes said of Grenier. "What he does all over the field is just amazing. He steps up at the right time and disarms the other team's attack. He knows when to fall back and he’s just become weapon on set plays for us."
With the two-goal advantage Rice Lake could sit back and rely on its defense, which has dominated through four playoff games. The Warriors picked up their fourth shutout in as many games during the postseason and have now recorded 14 shutouts on the season. The Warriors haven't allowed a goal since a loss to Eau Claire North on Oct. 7, and Rice Lake has allowed just three goals in its last 13 games.
"All that hard work at practice has paid off," goalie Yahir Sanchez said. "The whole defense in general, working hard as a team, communicating, not allowing the opponent’s offense to go in the box helps out a lot."
After some quieter games in net during the playoffs, Mosinee provided a tougher challenge for Sanchez but he had no problem stepping up. He made 10 saves in the game. Mosinee had 10 corner kicks in just the second half, so the Rice Lake goalie had to stay locked in throughout. Sanchez was also aggressive in charging out to collect the ball and prevent a Mosinee attack.
"He took away two of their breakaways and he had a 'SportsCenter' save at the end," Holmes said of Sanchez. "I think that ball was labeled for the upper left hand corner. That was pretty good. He’s really athletic, moves well and he just thinks the game a step ahead."
Rice Lake pulled ahead by three goals in the 53rd minute after Edgar Sanchez was taken down in the box. He lined up the penalty kick and drove it into the back of the net. The Warriors added on two minutes later as Engebritson sliced through the Mosinee defense and powered a shot on the right side with his left foot into the right corner of the goal.
A season ago Rice Lake had reached the sectional final looking for a repeat trip to state but instead the Warriors were eliminated in a shootout by Medford after the two teams played a scoreless regulation. The large group of returning players, which includes nine seniors this season, made it their goal to get back to that point but this time come through with a win.
"Us seniors were really disappointed last year but we knew had another chance," Grenier said. "That’s what we’ve been looking forward to all season and working toward. Every time in the huddle we’ve been thinking about this moment."