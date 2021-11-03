RICE LAKE — As the Rice Lake boys soccer team heads to the state tournament for the second time in the past three years, and the fifth time over the last decade, the Warriors know a talented team awaits them.
The Warriors received the No. 4 seed for Division 3 teams, which means a matchup with top seed Shorewood in a state semifinal contest. The Greyhounds and Warriors will take the field at 11 a.m. on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The other semifinal features No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame against No. 3 McFarland. The state title game will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Shorewood enters the state tournament boasting a 19-1-3 record. The Greyhounds were winners of the Woodland Conference and the team’s only loss this year was against Whitefish Bay, a state qualifier in Division 2. It is Shorewood’s third consecutive state appearance.
The Greyhounds are led by Denis Krioutchenkov, the state’s leading goal scorer, according to WisSports.net. Krioutchenkov is a Division I Davidson College commit. He’s scored 52 goals on the year, with the next highest scorer on the team at nine.
“Our defense has been really good all year, and our goaltending has been good all year, and we’ll definitely need them,” Rice Lake coach Rich Holmes said.
Shorewood has had a strong defense as well, having given up 18 goals on the season. Seven of those came in the loss to Whitefish Bay, as the Greyhounds have recorded 14 shutouts this year.
“They’ve got a gaudy record against good teams for a reason,” Holmes said. “Just because there’s one guy on the team that has all those goals doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot of strong players on their team.”
Rice Lake enters the state tournament playing with a lot of confidence. The Warriors have rolled through the playoffs by outscoring their opponents by a combined 17-0 margin. Rice Lake has won 11 of its last 12 games and during that stretch has outscored its opponents 56-4.
“The defense has been playing great and we’re getting into the groove on offense now,” senior Aidan Putnam said. “Toward this past end of the season we’ve been connecting a lot more passes and playing some great possession games around some teams, so we’ve been really improving on that aspect and we’re holding it down right now.”
Senior-led squad
A season ago Rice Lake had reached the sectional final looking for a repeat trip to state but instead the Warriors were eliminated in a shootout by Medford after the two teams played a scoreless regulation. The returning players made it their goal to get back to that point but this time come through with a win.
“Us seniors were really disappointed last year but we knew we had another chance,” senior Forest Grenier said after Saturday’s game. “That’s what we’ve been looking forward to all season and working toward. Every time in the huddle we’ve been thinking about this moment.”
Rice Lake has 10 seniors on this year’s team, with most of them having played together since youth soccer. Senior Jake Engebritson said team chemistry has been built over those years and communication and the ability to connect passes has developed over time because of that familiarity.
“I feel because we have that bond and connection it does translate to our play,” Engebritson said.
Putnam added that the friendships created have allowed the team to remain close and be able to handle the ups and downs of the season.
“You know them on a personal level, not just how they are, how well they can shoot the ball, or how fast they can run,” he said. “You know them, you know their personality, you know how to bring them up, you know when they’re down, so it’s easy to bring the team together if you’re friends on and off the field.”
The large group of seniors also helped in the transition of new leadership. Holmes spent a number of years as an assistant with former coach Shawn Gilbert so he was familiar with many of the athletes prior to taking over, but that senior group and the success of the program under Gilbert allowed Holmes to “keep the train rolling forward,” he said. The coaching staff of two didn’t get approved by the board of education until a week prior to the start of practices so it had to be quick learning process. Holmes also credited first-year assistant coach Jeff MacDonald in the success of the team this year.
“He’s knows all the right buttons to push with the kids and gives solid advice,” Holmes said. “He’s positive, and the kids love him.”
Big Rivers shows its strength
Rice Lake won’t be the only team from the Big Rivers Conference to be in action in Milwaukee this week. Joining the Warriors are state qualifiers Hudson in Division 1 and River Falls in Division 2.
“For three teams to be in it this year just shows the strength of our conference and the level of competition we play year-round,” Engebritson said.
Hudson is making its second consecutive state appearance, and 10th overall, while River Falls has been to state just one other time, in 2015. The third-seeded Raiders play against No. 2 Verona Area on Thursday, while the Wildcats are the No. 4 seed for their division and play No. 1 Oregon on Friday evening.
Holmes said what makes the Big Rivers such a strong conference is the level of coaching at each of the programs. Holmes said he’s kept his ears open over the years listening and learning from coaches throughout the conference, and together the coaches have good relationships with each other. That has helped elevate the Big Rivers as a whole.
“Some of the schools have bigger talent pools than others but they’d be good even if they didn’t have that big of talent pools just based on the quality of their coaching,” Holmes said.