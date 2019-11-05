No previous opponents in the field. It’s a fresh quartet of Division 3 state contenders as Rice Lake makes its fourth trip to the state boys soccer tournament this week.
Rice Lake advanced to the Division 3 state tournament in Milwaukee by defeating Waupaca, 3-0, last Saturday in Waupaca.
“The boys are excited,” said Shawn Gilbert, who has been head coach for all four of Rice Lake’s state appearances, all coming in the past six years.
With nine seniors on the varsity Warrior squad, some of these players have been waiting for this opportunity four 4 years. And if this season has showcased anything, it’s been an exercise in discipline and poise for Rice Lake.
“Taking full advantage of this opportunity from the opening whistle will now come instinctively for the players,” assistant varsity coach Rich Holmes said. “It has become something more than a light switch you turn on and off by your own choice. It’s a style of play that just happens when the game clock ticks.”
Rice Lake players are hoping that style of play will be enough this Thursday when the Warriors (17-4-1) face last year’s Division 3 state runner-up and No. 1-seeded McFarland (16-2-4). Thursday’s game time is 4:30 p.m. at Uihlein Stadium in Milwaukee. The Warriors finished runner-up at state in 2015 and lost their opening state game in 2014 and 2016.
The only four losses for Rice Lake this season have come to Division 1 teams in its Big Rivers Conference — state qualifier Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson.
The Warriors’ balanced scoring has seven players in double figures, led by senior Parker Bowman with 62 points (26 goals, 10 assists), senior Ben Kemp with 54 (13, 28) and sophomore Jake Engebritson with 52 (17, 18).
Junior goalie Zach Holmstrom has played all 22 games, posting a 1.20 goals against average and 11 shutouts.
It’s McFarland’s third state trip, including last year’s title loss to Pius XI Catholic, 3-1. The Spartans, champions of the Rock Valley Conference, reached state with a 3-1 victory over Mount Horeb in the sectional final.
McFarland is led in scoring by sophomore Zach Nichols with 13 goals and 16 assists and senior Ethan Nichols with 16 goals. The Spartans have used two goalies for a 0.70 goals-against average and 11 shutouts.
Second-seeded Shorewood returns to the state tournament for the third time but for the first time since 2004. They won the championship in 1997 and finished runner-up in 2004.
Shorewood claimed the sectional title with a 2-1 victory over New Berlin West. The Greyhounds, second in the Woodland Conference, play Seymour in the second semifinal game Thursday at 7 p.m.
Third-seeded Seymour reached state for the second time, the first appearance coming in 2016 when the Thunder fell in its semifinal match-up to Delevan-Darien. Seymour edged Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime in the sectional final. The Thunder placed first in the Bay Conference.
All four teams in the Division 3 state tournament were sectional first seeds. The championship game is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Warriors will be sent off Thursday morning with a pep rally at Rice Lake High School gym at 7:45 a.m. They will then do the traditional high-five run through at elementary schools before hitting the interstate.
The semifinals and finals of the state tournament will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a consumer subscription basis for $10.99 per month. To purchase a subscription, visit https://bit.ly/2BWR1ZQ and click on the subscription graphic. Archived streams of the games will be available on demand on the NFHS Network 72 hours after the tournament without requirement of a subscription.