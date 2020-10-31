MEDFORD — In the same position as the team experienced just days earlier, Rice Lake boys soccer found itself on the opposite end Saturday.
The Warriors battled to a scoreless tie before falling in penalty kicks 6-5 to Medford in a Division 2 sectional final contest in Medford.
Rice Lake had won a 3-1 shootout on Thursday over Unity/St. Croix Falls to reach the sectional final. The Raiders advance to the state tournament next weekend following their victory.
The Warriors were looking to make a return trip to state after qualifying last season, but Rice Lake was edged by the slimmest of margins.
"It’s so razor thin," Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert said. "A couple of shots go either way. We had some opportunities to put it away in regulation and didn’t."
After a scoreless 110 minutes of action, the game headed to a shootout. Rice Lake started off 1 of 3 on kicks and found themselves down 2-1, with Medford's Owen Wipf positioned to give the Raiders a comfortable cushion with two shots left for both teams. Rice Lake goaltender Zach Holmstrom instead kept the Warriors in it with a save.
Ethan Peterson tied it up by sending his shot into the back of the net. After Medford was successful on its next attempt the pressure was on the Warriors, who needed a score and get a stop to keep the shootout going. Forest Grenier, in his return to the lineup, delivered to tie it 3-3. Medford sent their goalie Brady Hupf to the line and Holmstrom made the diving stop to force extra penalty kicks to determine a winner.
Rice Lake kept its streak of success going as Holmstrom went to the line and delivered to the top right corner, but that was followed up by a Medford score.
Aidan Putnam appeared to have his kick blocked but Hupf was flagged for leaving his feet too early. Putnam took advantage of the extra opportunity and scored the fourth straight penalty kick for the Warriors. Holmstrom blocked what appeared to be the deciding kick but he too was called for leaving his feet before the kick, giving Medford a second chance, which it was successful on.
"We gave ourselves a chance," Gilbert said. "Zach with three huge saves, you can’t really ask him to do more than three saves on penalty kicks."
The penalty kicks continued as both Rice Lake and Medford traded missed shots on their next attempts. Hupf blocked Braydon Ahlberg's shot and then Medford's Kale Klussendorf just slipped his shot past the outstretched hand of Holmstrom, just inside the right bar to send the Raiders onto the state tournament.
"It’s a roller coaster of emotion, there’s no question," Medford coach Nathan Bilodeau said. "The added level of emotion is when it’s back and forth, and every goal matters. Every goal could be the last one...it was intense, but we put the right guys on the line and we came out on top."
Rice Lake had to again play without a couple of starters due to COVID-19 contract tracing safety protocols. Despite having players in and out of the lineup in the postseason, the Warriors didn't allow a goal in three playoff games, which included two overtime matches. Senior Griffin Van Gilder was also sidelined with an injury late in Saturday's game following a slide into his legs by a Medford player that led to a yellow card. Van Gilder was also unavailable for penalty kicks.
"Postseason soccer is a little bit different than regular season as far as the intensity level and our guys — we were missing defenders that sitting out for COVID (protocols) — so the fact that we kept it at zeroes for two games of (110) minutes, means those guys stepped up," Gilbert said.
Rice Lake ends the year at 7-4-1 overall. It was a season that began with a lot of uncertainty — something that continued throughout the duration of the campaign. After a loss in their second game of the year to River Falls, Rice Lake won seven of its next nine, with both of those losses coming at the hands of Big Rivers Conference champion and Division 1 state qualifier Hudson.
"The boys did a great job of being focused on the next thing," Gilbert said. "We didn’t know if we were going to get shut down with cases at school or whether it was going to be distance learning. We just had to keep them focused on the next game, next practice — what’s next — and not be looking too far ahead."
The Warriors will graduate seven seniors as Holmstrom, Isaiah Miller, Kolbjorn Ahlberg, Van Gilder, Per Hanson, Bryce Brettingen and Peterson have each played their last soccer games for Rice Lake.
"Hats off to that group," Gilbert said of the seniors. "They made a trip to state last year. We were hoping to do that one more time this year.
"They helped train that next group that is going to be coming through the next couple of years, because we have a great junior class that will be seniors next year, so we’re just going to reload and see what we can do in the offseason and come back."