It’s always a positive sign for Eau Claire Memorial when November boys soccer practices get moved to the turf field at Carson Park.
That means a trip to Uihlein Soccer Park for the state tournament is in the near future.
“It’s a tradition,” Memorial head coach David Kite said under the lights Tuesday. “It’s a great time of year. It means good things are happening if we are training here.”
For the fifth time this decade Kite’s lads are preparing for a trip down to the final four of Wisconsin prep soccer. And while the Abes’ migrations south have been rather common, they are still looking for that elusive first title. The Abes best finish came in 2002 when they fell 4-0 in the final to Marquette.
Under Kite, Memorial has won one state game, beating Middleton in the quarters back when the event featured eight D1 programs in 2010.
“We’ve played some good teams down there,” Kite said. “We’ve lost in shootouts, we’ve gone to overtimes, we’ve beaten some teams down there. The boys won some silverware back in the early 2000s and we’d love to bring some back, obviously.
“We’re definitely going down there not just for the trip to state. We’re going down there to compete.”
The first adversary in their way is third-seeded Neenah, the champions of the Fox Valley Conference. The Rockets bring program prestige, having won state titles in 1985, 1986 and 2007, but are making their first state appearance in seven years.
“They’re a solid team,” Kite said. “They’re going to be similar to us. They’re going to be technical, they’re going to be physical, they’re going to be driven. They’re senior loaded and they’ve got some weapons.”
Among those weapons is the high-scoring Thomas Priest, a future Marquette Golden Eagle. Thankfully, the Abe back line has some serious experience dealing with a high-caliber offensive weapon in Hudson’s candidate for the Big Rivers player of the year.
“I assume he’s like Kolton Prater,” goalkeeper Scott Knowlton said. “Great, big player from Hudson. He’s really good, and we seemed to shut him down this year. I’m sure we can do the same to him.”
If Memorial wins, it will face the victor of top-seeded Verona, making its first state appearance, and No. 4 Kenosha Tremper on Saturday.
Putting wind in all the teams’ sails is the lack of Marquette at the season-ending tournament. The Hilltoppers, who were eliminated by Homestead in the sectional semifinals, won the previous five D1 state titles.
“Neenah came out of the Marquette section, so it tells you something about Neenah,” Kite said. “The fact that Marquette is not involved, it will be unique for Milwaukee for them to not be there. There’s a bit of excitement in Wisconsin that there will be crowned a new champion ... a new public school winning the title.”
The Abes’ focus has been on making it to state since the season started, with Kite setting up the schedule to prepare his players for the tough challenge to come. They’ve prepped for long trips by traveling to Madison, Green Bay and Wauwatosa. They’ve prepped for the competition with regular season matchups like Middleton, Wauwatosa East, Appleton North and Oregon.
“We’ve been traveling all over the state, even into Minnesota, playing good teams,” Knowlton said. “I think we’re ready.”
Memorial is riding a 13-game win streak into state and has only allowed one goal in its four postseason contests. The team’s only loss this season came on Sept. 28, a 2-0 defeat against the defending D2 champs Oregon that forward Jacob Peloquin said served as a wake-up call for the team.
“We learned from our mistakes from that game,” Peloquin said. “After that we decided to take our game a step up.”
Since, they’ve allowed just six goals during this win streak while scoring 58 of their own, and have downed fellow D1-ranked program Hudson twice and the D3 state-bound Rice Lake Warriors.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, the final contest of the second day of competition. The teams will know who they’re competing to play against in the final since Verona and Kenosha Tremper go at 4:30.