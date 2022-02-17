It's taken some mixing and matching, but the Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team has found its ideal combination for the 200-yard freestyle relay. The recent results speak for themselves.
After trying out various lineups throughout the season, the Alliance settled on the team of Gabe Secker, Thomas Merkatoris, Joe Schlitz and Briggs Reinke for the relay. The foursome made an immediate splash, claiming a sectional title last weekend to clinch a trip to Saturday's Division 1 state meet. Not long before that, three of the four on the current relay helped set a pool record at the Big Rivers championships.
Secker and Merkatoris set the tone early in the race, and Schlitz and Reinke close the deal on the tail end.
"I think in this specific relay, we do really well because the times get faster each leg," Schlitz said. "It starts off with Gabe and Thomas and then me and Briggs, and we can really compete with other teams because we save our best for last."
It's not unusual for a team to try out several different swimmers in a relay over the course of the season. But the Alliance feel they've found a formula that works for them heading into the biggest meet of the year.
The relay is seeded 14th in the event heading into state, thanks to its qualifying time of 1:30.38. The four want to shave some time to push for the podium, and figure being better rested will help with that pursuit.
"Being more rested (will help), and competing at state is such a big thing that I think being extra pumped will also help to go faster," Secker said.
The Eau Claire swimmers will be in the second heat of the event, reserved for the second-fastest group of eight times in the 24-team field.
"We'll definitely compete on the level of the other teams that are there," Schlitz said. "Especially when you're swimming in a fast heat, you tend to go faster."
The Alliance will have three relays competing at the state meet in Waukesha. In addition to the 200 freestyle, the Alliance had units qualify in the 400 freestyle and 200 medley. Cade Sorensen qualified for the diving competition.
"I think a lot of the seniors and even the younger guys have really stepped up to the plate this year with how many people we lost from years past," Reinke said. "We had a lot of great swimmers the past couple of years, so I think everyone really thought in their minds that that could be us still. Everyone stepped up and did a job."
Stacey Reinke took over coaching duties this season following Dylan Leonard's retirement after 22 years in the role. The swimmers credited her leadership for keeping the co-op in a good position.
"Going into the season, there were a lot of questions," Merkatoris said. "We lost a lot of really fast seniors, so there were questions of whether we'd still make it to state and still be the team that we used to. I think with Reinke's amazing coaching, we've been able to do better than first expected."
Chippewa Falls senior Ryan Beranek will also represent the area at state. He qualified in the 100 breaststroke and will swim in the event's first heat.