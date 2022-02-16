MENOMONIE — The prospect of a state championship sits in front of Dylan Norby. But the Menomonie junior isn't really thinking about that.
Instead, the diver has his eye on the record board hanging above the Mustangs' pool. A state title would be great, but he's really aiming to get his name on the massive sign that greets the team each day as it enters the pool.
"I'm not really focused on my placement at state. I'm more focused on breaking the school record," Norby said. "I don't want to go into it expecting to win and being disappointed. It would be nice to win a state title, but I really want my name on the board. That's what I'm really going to reach after."
The record in question? Nick Erb's mark of 428.50, set in 2015. Norby's seed score for the state meet is 406.90.
He's not far off, and there would be no better place to break through than at Friday's Division 2 state championships in Waukesha. He's been working on a fairly new dive in his repertoire that he thinks can get his name on the board.
"I have one dive that up until this week hasn't been going great at competitions, but we've been practicing it a lot," Norby said. "It's a reverse one and a half. For a lot of people, it's a difficult dive — I've been struggling to do it — but at practice this week it just seemed to click."
If Norby even comes close to the school record, let alone break it, he'll have a great shot at the state title. The 406.90 qualifying score that earned him a sectional title is more than 40 points better than anybody else in the Division 2 field.
"I'm not trying to jinx anything, but if he can get his name up there and take some old records down, that would be a great, long-lasting legacy that he can leave behind here," Menomonie coach Kelsea Kuehnhold said.
Norby is one of four Mustangs set to compete at the Division 2 state meet on Friday. Teammate Dylan Foslid will join him in the diving competition, while Kevin Leach and Kody Kazmarek qualified as swimmers.
Foslid is a contender on the diving board as well. His qualifying score of 331.75 is the third-best in the field. This is the senior's second consecutive trip to state.
"Last year was so nerve-wracking that I failed a dive because I was so nervous," Foslid said. "This year I'm so much better and more prepared."
Leach will swim at state for the fourth time in his career. He'll depart Menomonie having never missed qualifying for a state meet. The senior is set to compete in two events, the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.
He's a podium contender in the 500 freestyle, boasting the fifth-fastest seed time in the field at 4:51.01. Like Norby, he's eyeing the Mustangs' school record. He's already got two in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle and is looking to add a third. He'll need to shave about three seconds off his time to do it.
"It means a lot to be able to get (to state) every year," Leach said. "Especially since swimming is a little up and down. ... I'm mainly shooting for the school record in the 500, I'm only a few seconds off. It would mean a lot to get one more in my senior year."
Kazmarek will swim in the 200 IM. The sophomore is back at state for the second year running.
"It was very exciting last year, especially with it being my first year going down there," he said. "This year it's a lot less anticipation because I know what to expect."
Rice Lake will also represent the area at the Division 2 meet. Divers Carson Donze and Jacob Jondreau will compete for the Warriors. Donze is seeded fourth while Jondreau is eighth.