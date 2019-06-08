Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis' season came to an end in the state team semifinals Saturday morning when the Old Abes fell to Brookfield East, 4-3.
The Old Abes took the first and fourth flights to earn a split in singles, but the Spartans moved on thanks to a 2-for-3 performance in the doubles.
Sam Rechek won the first singles flight for Memorial, besting Andrew Knutson, while Ethan Beckerman took the fourth flight against Owen Kendler.
Danylo Ripeckyj and Max Loen combined for the Abes' only win in the doubles. The duo beat Colin Knutson and Nick Fisher, 6-2, 6-2.
Mark Pepperl and Liam Obiad also competed in singles for Memorial, while Will Hayes and Grant Wolfe made up the team's second flight in doubles and Andrew Mueller and Stephen King the third.
Brookfield East went on to lose to Marquette High, 4-3, in the championship in the afternoon. It marked the Hilltoppers' 12th title in the last 13 years.