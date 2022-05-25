The Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team locked up a Division 1 sectional championship Wednesday at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center. It’s the program’s 15th consecutive sectional title. Memorial has played at every team state tournament since 2007.
Coach Jim Litscher seemed pleased with his team’s efforts as he waited for the results of a few more singles and doubles matches shortly after watching Evan Birkholz earn a sectional championship against Hudson’s Luke Deschene, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. There were times in the match that Birkholz would meet a shot from Deschene with deceptive ease. Likewise with the sectional champion No. 2 doubles team of Jack Willems and Ben Zumwalt, facing the Menomonie duo of Brady Goodman and Noah Reckin.
“I played my game, and I came out on top to be a sectional champion individually,” Birkholz said. “It was one of my goals my sophomore year to get here.”
Birkholz is one of several Memorial qualifiers for next week’s individual state tournament. Bennett Kohlhepp also qualified at No. 1 singles, while the doubles teams of Jackson Sailing/Gavin Sorensen and Jack Willems/Ben Zumwalt are also heading to Madison individually. Then the Old Abes will compete as a unit the following week at the team state tournament.
Birkholz indicated he is looking forward to the trip to Madison. He would like to know what the state experience is like without worries over coronavirus. Last year’s state meet was held in Eau Claire as the pandemic forced a change from its usual home in Madison.
Litscher seemed especially proud of how his athletes handled making calls on plays, and their willingness to call in an official when there were disagreements between players.
“It was the right thing to do,” he said. “They disagreed on some calls, so they got an official to help them.”
Kohlhepp earned a sectional championship with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Menomonie’s Joey Leipnitz. Old Abe Seth Roosevelt nabbed a championship in No. 3 by going 6-3 and 6-1 over Hudson’s Noah Bekemeyer. In No. 4 singles, Ariya Natarajan bested Nicky Alenov from Hudson 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Ben Roberts and Grant Johnson added a title at No. 3 for the Old Abes.
In the end, Memorial took the team championship with 54 points. Menomonie was runner-up with 28 points, and Hudson landed in third with 26 points.
Several other local athletes also punched their tickets to the individual state tournament. Eau Claire North’s top doubles team of Blake Bembnister and Isaac Lashley won their first match of the day to clinch a spot in Madison, as did Menomonie duo Joaquin Gamez and Cole Witucki. Leipnitz is headed to state in singles for the Mustangs.
If there were nerves among the athletes competing, they did not show. But one mother explained she did not go down to the main floor to watch her son play from the side of his court because doing so made her nervous. She let her husband and mother watch her son up close.
In Birkholz’s championship match he ground out point after point against Deschene. That was a theme of the season.
“After grinding all season,” he said, “there’s been a lot of work.”
Eau Claire Sectional
Team scores
1, Eau Claire Memorial 54; 2, Menomonie 28; 3, Hudson 26; 4, Onalaska and Tomah 20; 6, Marshfield and Stevens Point 18; 8, Holmen 12; 9, New Richmond 10; 10, Eau Claire North 7, 11, Wisconsin Rapids 4.
Finals matches involving local players
Singles
No. 1 championship: Bennett Kohlhepp (Memorial) def. Joey Leipnitz (Menomonie) 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 championship: Evan Birkholz (Memorial) def. Luke Deschene (Hudson) 6-2, 6-4. No. 3 championship: Seth Roosevelt (Memorial) def. Noah Bekemeyer (Hudson) 6-3, 6-1. No. 4 championship: Ariya Natarajan (Memorial) def. Nicky Alenov (Hudson) 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 championship: Luke Hinchliffe/Noah Hlavac (Stevens Point) def. Jackson Sailing/Gavin Sorensen (Memorial) 4-6, 6-1, 10-8. No. 1 third-place match: Blake Bembnister/Isaac Lashley (North) def. Joaquin Gamez/Cole Witucki (Menomonie) 6-3, 6-3. No. 2 championship: Jack Willems/Ben Zumwalt (Memorial) def. Brady Goodman/Noah Reckin (Menomonie) 6-3, 7-5. No. 3 championship: Ben Roberts/Grant Johnson (Memorial) def. Charlie Behrend/Isaac Blomquist (Menomonie) 6-0, 6-1.