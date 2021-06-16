Eau Claire Memorial tennis players would usually be long gone by Wednesday afternoon during state tournament week. The Old Abes, accustomed to trips to state, typically have to make a three-hour trek down to Madison to compete for hardware.
But this year, the travel distance has been cut down. Quite a bit, actually.
Both the Division 1 state individual tournament and state team tournament will be held in Eau Claire over the next two weeks, with the individuals beginning play Thursday morning. That meant one extra practice for the Memorial boys Wednesday.
"It will be so nice to just sleep in my own bed and get a full night's rest before tomorrow," senior Ryan Hayes said.
Eau Claire Memorial has two singles players and a doubles team competing at individual state. Evan Birkholz and Ethan Beckerman made it into the singles bracket, while the duo of Hayes and Tommy Peterson earned a spot in doubles. The team also qualified for team state, which will be played next Thursday and Friday at the YMCA Menard Tennis Center.
And the Old Abes players aren't the only locals who benefit from the change in location. Menomonie is represented by Jace Gilbertson in singles and the team of Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki in doubles, and Chippewa Falls' Sean Martin will also take part.
But for Memorial, they are working in facilities they've become quite comfortable in over years of playing. In fact, while the singles players will start at the Menard Tennis Center, doubles competition begins right on Memorial's purple home courts.
"It's always nice to have a home court advantage," Hayes said. "Hopefully that means more fans will come out and support."
Memorial coach Jim Litscher said there shouldn't be much advantage to knowing how the courts play – all hard courts play about the same – but the added comfort and ability to be well rested should help. As someone involved in the local tennis community, he also said there's some pride in Eau Claire's ability to put on an event like this. The area's facility investment helped make that possible.
"They needed a place with a great indoor (facility)," Litscher said. "And our courts have all been redone. We have enough courts to practice around the city if they want to practice and warm up before they play their matches. And then it's close. They don't have to drive very far to get to their matches. So it's nice."
This year's Memorial team is the youngest Litscher has worked with in 20 years. The group includes just four seniors and no juniors, so underclassmen are getting put to the test early. And they've delivered, helping the Old Abes keep a long streak alive. Memorial won a sectional title last Thursday in Eau Claire, besting Hudson by eight points to make a 14th consecutive team state tournament appearance.
"A lot of these guys have played matches before, so they sort of have that experience with that match anxiety a little bit," senior Sam Prasher said of the team’s youth. "But it's a whole different thing playing high school tennis. As our season has progressed everybody has sort of gotten better about that."
Memorial is the underdog in its team state matchup, a seven seed going up against No. 2 Middleton. Perhaps the familiar confines will be enough to help the Old Abes out.
"I think it's awesome," Prasher said. "Usually we get to go down to Madison, which is also awesome because it is such a cool stadium down there ... but I think it will be very interesting to play at home. We'll have that home court advantage with all of our fans. It's a new and interesting experience."