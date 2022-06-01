It's been a while since Eau Claire North sent a doubles team to the individual boys tennis state tournament. With a standout season, Isaac Lashley and Blake Bembnister have broken the mold.
The duo have brought the Huskies back to the Division 1 state doubles tournament for the first time since 2016. The seniors have posted a 16-5 record this spring and mark North's return to state doubles on Thursday afternoon.
Lashley and Bembnister square off with the No. 10 seed to open up their tournament. They take on Brookfield East's Michael Francken and Owen Kendler (25-2) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Nielsen Stadium.
They're the first North doubles team to qualify for state since Jackson Lindquist and Nick LaPoint did so in 2016. That duo reached the Round of 16, and Lashley and Bembnister will look to replicate that success this weekend in Madison. The winner of their first-round match returns for the second round on Friday morning.
Eau Claire Memorial will have a pair of doubles teams competing in the Division 1 bracket. Jackson Sailing and Gavin Sorensen competed in the No. 1 flight for much of the year for the Old Abes. The duo, which is 13-11 this spring, faces Marquette's Daniel Egelhoff and Jack Eisenbrown Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Jack Willems and Ben Zumwalt (14-2) will be squaring off with Appleton North's Kris Lee and Joseph Chau.
Menomonie's Cole Witucki and Joaquin Gamez are 20-7 this season. The Mustangs pair will face off with Germantown's Connor Pallan and Cole Nienas at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Division 1 singles bracket also has a handful of locals vying for some hardware. Eau Claire Memorial has three representatives in Bennett Kohlhepp, Evan Birkholz and Seth Roosevelt. Kohlhepp (14-12) plays Verona's Ryder Broadbridge on Thursday morning, while Birkholz (20-6) plays Madison East's Aidan Simkin and Roosevelt (24-3) faces Brookfield East's Sam Klein.
Menomonie's Joey Leipnitz (17-11) is drawn against Middleton's Ian Connell, the tournament's No. 10 seed.
Division 2
Two local players are set to compete in the Division 2 singles tournament: Altoona's Dan Harris and Regis' Alex Erickson.
Harris reached the state semifinals in doubles last season and will look to carry that success over to singles. He's 15-7 this spring and will play St. Mary's Springs' Ben McGuire in the first round Thursday evening.
Erickson (17-3) returns to state after qualifying last year. He fell in the opening round last season and will look to go further this time. He faces an unbeaten player, Plymouth's Jaren Baltus, on Thursday night.
Regis' Hank Axelrod and Jude Multhauf will take the court in doubles on Thursday night. The Ramblers duo is 7-1 this year and drew Monroe's Aaron Roidt and Chris Giasson in the first round.
Baldwin-Woodville's Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker (17-3) play East Troy's Max Maternowski/Chase Stoner on Thursday.