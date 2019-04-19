Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls has experience coming back in several spots. Sean Martin (15-7) returns after being the Cardinals’ No. 1 singles player, and No. 3 Eli Marticorena (16-4) and No. 4 Mitch Vanyo (9-3) are also back with experience playing singles. The team’s No. 1 doubles duo of Lucas Connolly and Mitch Olson has graduated after going to state last spring. ... Eau Claire Memorial opened the season as the top-ranked team in the state. The Old Abes have a wealth of experience at singles and plenty at doubles. They won a 23rd consecutive conference title last year and reached the state quarterfinals as a team. ... Eau Claire North returns with all but one player from last year’s varsity lineup. Alex Johnson, Thomas Rose, Carter Jaenke, Chase Donaldson, Sam Poli and Andrew Carey all got experience a year ago. Donaldson and Rose have been among the Huskies’ top singles players to start the year. Johnson and Jaenke were the No. 1 doubles duo at the team’s first tournament this season. ... Hudson finished in second place in the conference last year and sent Tyler Grosz to state in singles, along with the doubles team of Luke Holmberg and Jacob Grosz. Of those three, only Holmberg was lost to graduation. ... Menomonie has just one senior in its varsity lineup, but the Mustangs should still be solid. The doubles team of Ethan Wurtzel and Victor Kaufman went to state last season, and were second team all-conference selections. Menomonie placed third in the BRC last year. The Mustangs are picked by most coaches to finish in the top three again. ... River Falls has seen its team numbers grow this spring. The Wildcats took fifth in the Big Rivers last year. William Tuchtenhagen (6-7) and Matthew Chapin (3-5) both return as two of the Wildcats’ more experience players.
Middle Border
Altoona/Fall Creek will need to replace No. 1 singles player Sean Bochman, who reached the state semifinals last year but will not play this spring. Trevor Kempen is back after seeing time at No. 1 doubles last season, and John Fox and Carter Ternberg also bring back experience. There are not many seniors on the team, so a young roster will look to pick things up for the co-op. ... Regis has a few sectional qualifiers back from last season. Keaton Comero advanced through subsectionals at No. 4 singles, and has held the No. 2 spot in the Ramblers’ lineup this spring. Gavin Bowe has taken the No. 1 spot in the singles lineup. Brent Martin and Mitchell Merkel both reached sectionals as part of doubles teams last spring, and have teamed up as Regis’ No. 1 duo this year.
—Previews by Spencer Flaten, based on information from area coaches