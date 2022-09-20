CADOTT — One phrase commonly heard at cross country meets is, “the faster you run, the faster you’re done.”
Often the phrase is used as encouragement for runners competing in the race. Jenna Anders, the winner of the girls race at the Cadott Invitational Tuesday evening said some of her Fall Creek teammates sent it to her prior to the restart to help her get fired up.
“Everyone said we’re all dealing with the weather so it’s just your mindset,” Anders said. “Having a positive attitude will help in the race.”
Anders explained the words are part of a pre-race ritual for anyone who is feeling down, and is used as a reminder to go out and race for the team. The senior expressed gratitude for her teammates pushing her to the 20:24.8 finish in her race win.
“It was a nice race, and I got to enjoy it with my teammates,” she said.
Cadott senior Peter Weir finished the boys race in 17:35.6, which was a little over 22 seconds faster than the second-place runner, Derek Krier of Clear Lake.
Anders’ big finish helped the Cricket girls take second place as a team with 96 points, just behind Durand-Arkansaw.
Thorp sophomore Shaylie Zarza was one of many runners asking for shade and water as they stepped off the course at the end of the race. Weir and Anders agreed the course was hot and muggy, most likely due to rain overnight. Anders ran the Cadott course at the Cloverbelt Conference meet as a freshman, and said Tuesday’s course at Whispering Pines was better than it was when she was a freshman, indicating it zigzagged less this time.
Weir explained one of his season goals is the state meet, and to, “try not to blow up like I did last year.” Weir took 49th at last year’s Division 3 state championship as a junior.
McDonell took home the boys team trophy. Glenwood City was runner-up, Unity took third, and Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd rounded out the top five boys teams.