MENOMONIE — Big Rivers girls cross country has been as balanced and competitive as any conference in the area as of late. Three different teams have won the title in the last three years: Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson.
Early indications say this season will be equally close, with familiar teams and familiar runners. On Saturday, the Raiders showed they are once again one of the teams to beat come season’s end at the Menomonie relays.
Almost all Big Rivers hands were in competition at Menomonie High School on Saturday morning, a unique race in its set up. The meet has three separate races based on roster spots, and the final score is based on the time of the top five runners rather than points.
The first race that had an effect on the scoring was the third, fourth and fifth runner race, which saw Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen and Rachel Dietrich go 1-2 for the Mustangs’ top two runs of the day.
That helped set times low after the second race, but didn’t yield too big of a lead for the Mustangs with the next five spots occupied by Hudson and Memorial runners in a pack that carried back and forth throughout the 5,000 meter course.
Moving the pack for Memorial was the three M’s of Mea Hanson, Madyson Rosenberger and Morgan Priem.
“Any one of them could be a No. 3, 4, 5 runner,” said Memorial girls head coach Angie Rush. “Any could be a number two or number seven for us.”
That set up the final race between teams’ No. 1 and 2 runners, headlined by the last two Big Rivers champions, Rachel Ball of Hudson and last year’s champ Jillian Heath of Memorial. Ball prevailed with a time of 19:05 with Heth finishing second at 19:49, her second sub-20 minute race after not breaking 20 until October last season.
“It is confidence building,” Heth said. “Just knowing you ran a strong second place and there wasn’t really anybody around me.”
As nice as the second place finish was for Heth, who was honorable mention all-state last year, gaining over 40 seconds on the top Menomonie runner was huge for the Old Abes. It played a big part in Memorial placing second over the Mustangs by just 79 seconds.
“It helps to have Jillian out there. That gets us a low number,” Rush said. “Menomonie was really tough today. They’ve got a lot of depth.”
The Raiders earned the victory thanks to Ball and Alicia Belany gaining 65 seconds on Memorial and 111 on Menomonie. But with a month and a half left in the season and three quality teams, a lot can change in the coming weeks leading up to not only conference, but sectionals.
“We’ve got our work cut out,” Rush said. “On that day well see who can come and have there best race.”
La Crosse Logan won the boys meet on Saturday, with Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial rounding out the top three.
Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz led area individual finishers with a fifth-place finish. Elk Mound’s Cade Hanson was one behind in sixth, while Memorial’s Scout Stokes and Aidan Snow took eighth and ninth, respectively.