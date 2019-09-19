Cross country, like most competition, is a math game. Just add the top 5 scores and there’s your winner.
Sometimes that equals being able to see the dominant team and find out the winner yourself.
And sometimes three teams finish within 10 points of each other, and you’d need plenty of scratch paper and tally marks, or be a really good guesser.
After Durand’s Parker Schneider and Manny Bauer jumped out to a one-two lead, 10 of the next 17 spots were taken up by runners of either Altoona, Augusta or McDonell runners at Thursday’s Altoona meet.
Although Durand had the top two individuals, Augusta took home the boys team title. Durand did win the girls meet, however.
Leading the charge among those chasing the leaders in the boys race was Macks sophomore Dan Anderson, running his second race of the week after running at Rice Lake on Tuesday.
“Today we ran very conservatively because of the heat,” said McDonell head coach Marty Bushland.
Even with managing the heat, Anderson took more than 50 seconds off his time from Tuesday with no ill effects from Tuesday’s meet.
“(The race) felt a lot better,” said Anderson. “My legs definitely felt better.”
The Wells is a course Anderson is familiar with, having come from Eau Claire North where the Huskies also have their home meet.
Augusta filled the next three spots with Aaron Dorf, Jacob Engstrom and Dalton Robinson running a strong pack for most of the race. The Beavers are a group the Macks are familiar with, with both teams qualifying for state two years ago and Augusta knocking McDonell out three years ago.
Altoona’s depth threw off the scoring — adding up Augusta’s score — with its No. 4 though 7 runners beating Augusta’s No. 5, but filling three runners in the top six carried the Beavers to their first win at Altoona, at a meet they’ve been going to since 2013.
McDonell was without defending Cloverbelt champion Joe Thaler, who was out with a knee injury. It’s an injury the Macks will have to manage moving forward.
“With Joe’s injury it’s gonna be a lot of cross-training to see if we can maintain fitness,” Bushland said.
Thaler was 48th at state last year.
For Schneider, it’s the fourth win by a Durand runner at the Altoona Invite since 2012 with last year’s Division 3 runners-up Isaac Wegner and Madison Sand sweeping the races last year. The Panthers won the girls race for the second year in a row.
Fall Creek freshman Jenna Anders won the girls race, while Augusta’s Bailey Peterson and Osseo-Fairchild’s Kari Herman rounded out the top three.