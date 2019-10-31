The WIAA cross country state championships are this weekend in Wisconsin Rapids, with plenty of local runners racing for a state title.
The girls races kick off at noon on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids with the Division 2 run, followed by Division 1 and 3. The boys get going at 2 p.m. in the same divisional order.
Here's a glance at the field in each Division.
Division 1
The Big Rivers Conference will be well-represented with River Falls advancing after winning the New Richmond sectional.
Scout Stokes returns to state for Eau Claire Memorial after finishing fifth at sectionals a week ago. Stokes was 36th last year, running a 16:28. Qualifying just behind him in sixth was Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz, who is back for his second state race after placing 170th last year.
On the girls side, Memorial makes its 16th trip to state and first since placing fifth in 2016. Sophomore Jillian Heth was 26th last year and earned honorable mention all-state recognition. Ava Pankratz has broken the 20-minute mark the past two races. The Old Abes come in ranked 15th.
Division 2
Two-time Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Elk Mound makes its first trip to state as a boys team after the girls team did so two years ago. This is the Mounders' second year in Division 2. Cade Hanson was 16th in 2017 and was 17th last year, taking nearly 20 seconds off his time from his freshman year. The Mounders come in ranked 15th in the Division.
Rice Lake's Derek Penzkover finished seventh at the Saint Croix Central sectional to make his second trip to state after finishing 76th last year. Penzkover was second team all-conference in the Big Rivers.
Heart O’ North champion Marcus Peterson makes his first trip to state for Barron. Also running for the Golden Bears is Fran Peterson. The freshman was third at the Heart O’ North meet and followed it up with a fourth-place finish in Hammond.
Division 3
McDonell makes its third straight trip after finishing second in the Boyceville sectional. Dan Anderson won the sectional, becoming the first Mack to do so in the last 15 years. Senior Joe Thaler, who was Cloverbelt runner-up to Anderson after winning the conference last year, has been on all three state teams. His highest place was 48th last year. Luke Newton, Max Hauser and Caleb Thornton also return from last year's eighth-place team. McDonell won state in 2001. The Macks are ranked 10th.
Regis' Andrew Schlitz was third at the Boyceville sectional to qualify for a return trip to state after going 82nd last year in his first trip.
Dunn-St. Croix champion Parker Schneider of Durand will return for his second run at state after getting second at the Westby sectional.
Josh Halvorson will represent Cameron for the third year in a row after getting fifth at sectionals. Halvorson was 39th and 37th in his two previous trips to state.
Charlie Maier and Matt Thoms will run for Spring Valley after taking the last two qualifying spots from Boyceville.
Also walking out of Boyceville with hardware was the Glenwood City girls team. The Hilltoppers picked up a sectional championship trophy for the fourth straight year. Led by Bella Simmons, the Hilltoppers had five runners in the top 11. Glenwood City stayed ranked third coming into the state meet. The Toppers were 13th last year.
In the girls race, Dunn-St. Croix champion Molly Heidorn of Colfax edged Jenna Anders — the Cloverbelt champion from Fall Creek — by .2 seconds. Both of those times are the two fastest times run at the Boyceville course.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lana Blumer, who set the course record at sectionals last year, will make a return trip to state after breaking 20 minutes at sectionals again.
Cameron makes a third straight trip to state after finishing 15th last year.
The Durand girls will make their second straight trip to state, this time as sectional champions after winning at Westby. Madison Sand was third last year. Four runners return from last year's 13th-place team. The Panthers are ranked ninth this season.