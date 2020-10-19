AUGUSTA — With about 200 meters left in the Dairyland Conference championship race, Bailey Peterson kicked her game plan into action.
For the majority of the race, the Augusta junior had kept pace with Cochrane-Fountain City's Reese Ehrat, last year's champion. Now, it was time to make a move.
Peterson surged from behind her opponent, picking up the pace and tapping into her energy reserves with a conference title waiting ahead.
The junior had planned this all along. And it worked to perfection.
Peterson crossed the finish line 5.3 seconds before Ehrat, marking the latest breakthrough on a rapidly-rising running career: a Dairyland championship.
"I just remember standing around the last 200 meters and seeing the look of determination on her face, it was just awesome," Augusta cross country coach Zach Lee said. "As a coach, seeing your runner overtake last year's champion, it was just like — yes!"
But Peterson was quick to credit Lee, who helped devise the plan that led her to the championship.
"He yelled to me 'You want it more,' and that's when I realized I really did want it more," she said. "So I went for it."
As a freshman, Peterson took fourth at the conference meet. Last year, she was the runner-up behind Ehrat.
This year, she's on top.
"I was just trying to stay positive," Peterson said. "I wanted to win the race after coming in second last year."
Plenty of hard work helped her get there. The junior has trained by running 40 miles per week for a couple of months, and it helped push her to the summit.
"She has never complained once when it comes to working hard," Lee said. "She just has this can-do attitude. ... I think that her potential has not been met yet, and I know she can only go up from here."
Peterson has shaved nearly a minute and a half off her times over the course of the last year, clocking in at 19:36.1 to win the conference meet last Monday. That's an improvement of 85 seconds from last year's Dairyland meet.
That kind of growth spawns from a work ethic that is uncommon at the high school level.
"To have talent and the work ethic to match it at the same time, I'd say it's like a 20% chance you'll find that as a coach," Lee said. "I've been coaching for six, seven years now, and I've only had a couple with this kind of ability — but none that are as hard working as she is.
"She's very diligent. She's a student of the sport. Her knowledge of running, she doesn't just go out and run, she hits the paces that you tell her to hit. And if something's wrong, she communicates that with her coaches. It's just one of those rare things."
And she doesn't seem to mind putting in the hours to get better either.
"Once you just start doing it, it's not really hard anymore," she said. "You just have go out and do it."
Peterson is hoping she can continue her momentum in the postseason, which begins on Tuesday for Augusta. Other cross country teams in the area kicked off subsectional action Monday.
The Beavers will compete at a subsectional in Osseo, which Lee expects to be a course which allows for some fast times.
That bodes well for somebody who already keeps getting her number lower and lower.
"If I want to go faster, that's where to do it," Peterson said. "I think knowing that you can run fast on it, I'll be prepared for everyone else to run fast too."